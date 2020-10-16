Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa Public Schools making right decision to return

No families will be required to return children to in-person classes. Parents still have an option of distance or virtual learning.

That’s appropriate, but it doesn’t make the situation any easier for teachers and staff, who face the challenge of maintaining separate tracks of online and in-person students and legitimate concerns about their own health. Districts faced a teacher and substitute teacher shortage before the pandemic; that isn’t improved by the current situation.

We continue in our scorn and derision for the lack of leadership from the State School Board and Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. They created a patchwork of learning models and suggestions where mandates were needed.

In general, the state has managed the pandemic poorly, pushing ahead when it should have pulled back and refusing to require simple public health safeguards.

TPS still faces a tough decision regarding older students. The potential for a second wave of the pandemic may also mean this week’s choice will have to be reversed if it cannot be sustained.