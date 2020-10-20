Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa in wrestling shape for 2023 NCAA championships

After years of hard work, Tulsa has taken the gold — landing the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships for the BOK Center.
It’s a well-deserved choice earned by the Tulsa Regional Tourism/Tulsa Sports Commission and a boon for the city.
Oklahoma is at the center of American wrestling, consistently producing NCAA All-Americans and Olympians.
Bedlam is commonly applied to all athletic competitions between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma, but it started on the wrestling mats.
OSU, the host institution, has a proud wrestling tradition, leading the nation in team titles and sending 31 wrestlers to the Olympics. OU boasts several great wrestlers and Olympic gold.
Oklahoma high schools have robust programs. More than 83 schools have participating teams. Perry High School has one of the winningest programs in the nation, and Broken Arrow High School pioneered girls wrestling.
One of Tulsa’s most decorated wrestlers, Kenny Monday, was a four-time NCAA champion from Booker T. Washington High School. He won a national championship at OSU and gold and silver Olympic medals.
Intercollegiate athletics brings thousands of visitors to Tulsa and pumps millions into the local economy, an ongoing triumph of the BOK Center and Vision 2020’s efforts to revitalize downtown Tulsa.
NCAA men’s basketball tournament games held in Tulsa in 2011, 2017 and 2019 were well organized and attended. During the past decade, the NCAA tennis and women’s golf championships have successfully been held in Tulsa.
The Big 12 Wrestling Championship has been hosted at the BOK Center since 2016 and will continue there at least through 2024.
In short, the NCAA Wrestling Championship is a good fit for Tulsa.
We’ll expect Oklahoma grapplers to be competing in the tournament and for the event to sell out.
Tulsa joins the list of other top-tier cities who will host the top wrestling event on other years: Kansas City, Philadelphia and Cleveland, Ohio. St. Louis is next year’s site.
Congratulations to all involved. Let’s get ready to wrestle.
