Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa County coronavirus testing is speeding up, which isn't necessarily good news

The Latest: University of Kansas: No fans at sports events

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a man during a public testing for the coronavirus conducted in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday.

 Achmad Ibrahim

It’s good that local health authorities are now able to offer timely testing and results for people who may have the COVID-19 virus.

Frankly, testing was too slow. It took too long to get a testing appointment, and it took too long to get results.

We’ve heard cases of people who had been very sick and were recovered before they found out what was obvious — they had it.

Obviously, the longer patients take to get a test and get the results of a test, the longer they will be held in anxiety. And, notwithstanding instructions to those who are tested to quarantine themselves until they get results, the more likely they are to do something to expose others.

Speeding the testing process was the result of lower demand, not higher supply. There’s a couple of possible reasons why that might be troubling.

First, we are concerned that Tulsans may have lowered their watchfulness for the disease as the result of coronavirus fatigue. While living in constant fear is neither good nor sustainable, we still need to be prudently careful. If you think you have been exposed, get tested. It’s free and can be arranged fairly quickly by calling (918) 582-9355.

Second, we are concerned that some people may be paying attention to the politically driven and subsequently revised advice of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that asymptomatic people “do not necessarily need” testing.

Symptoms can include fever, a persistent cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, body aches, headache, a sudden loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose or nausea or vomiting. Some people who are infected have no symptoms.

Anyone who has been infected with COVID-19 can spread it, whether that person is showing symptoms or not. People who reasonably think they have been exposed should be tested. Broad, timely testing and effective contact tracing are essential to stopping the spread of the pandemic.

It’s good that the Tulsa Health Department can now make same- or next-day testing appointments and have results within three business days.

Tulsans should take advantage of that opportunity to protect themselves, their families and the general public.

