Tulsa World editorial: Tulsa City Council should extend the city's mask mandate and apply it to anyone over age 10

Tulsa City Council should amend the local mask mandate to apply to anyone over age 10.

It also should extend the COVID-19 protections well into next year.

The mask mandate passed by the council in July only applies to adults and is set to expire no later than Nov. 30.

Those half-steps may have been necessary to make a modestly uncomfortable requirement more palatable to Oklahomans.

But since it was passed, a couple of things have happened.

The number of Tulsans wearing masks in public places has clearly risen, helped by retailers posting signs that face covering are required.

Also, the city has not thrown huge crowds of Tulsans into jail because they forgot their mask before leaving for church. The city’s enforcement of the requirement has been light on coercion and heavy on friendly reminders.

Now, does anyone think the pandemic will have run its course in Tulsa by the end of November?

More than 72,000 Oklahomans have contracted the disease since March, and 924 have died. Tulsa County had recorded 15,469 COVID-19 cases and 149 deaths. More than 11% of the county’s cases have involved patients under age 18.