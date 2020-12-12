Tulsa World editorial: TU, OU headed to conference championship games. We'll be cheering for both -- on TV

We take some greater pride in the performance of the TU Golden Hurricane, the local team, largely because no one seemed to think it would do nearly so well. The team’s 6-1 record, losing only to Oklahoma State University in a close game, is testament to hard work, camaraderie and good coaching. The Golden Hurricane was remarkably resilient in the face of adversity, which is testimony to its grit and leadership.

Of course, we expect more of OU, which is going back to the championship game for the fourth consecutive year, having won the three previous contests. Still, it was an odd road to Arlington, and one full of adversity overcome.

Team spirit is important, but public health has a higher priority, or it should be.

As proud as we are of the teams’ successes, we’ve been ambivalent about there even being a college football season because of its potential to spread a potentially deadly disease among players and fans.

We hope the championship games can be played safely and both teams will emerge healthy and victorious. We’re proud of TU and OU and urge everyone to cheer them forward — on television.