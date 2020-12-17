Tulsa world editorial: Trump should sign bill that allows more appropriate choice of who we want to honor with military base names

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill because it didn’t include measures attacking big social media companies and because it outlines a plan to remove names of Confederate leaders from places of honor on military bases.
But the measure passed with veto-proof majorities, and we hope that makes Trump reconsider his threat. Among other things, the bill includes a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops and hazardous duty pay increases for overseas deployments and other dangerous job assignments.
Among those championing the bill was U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was one of its key architects.
Inhofe said he agreed with the president about the need to rein in social media companies, but that wasn’t germane to the bill’s purposes.
“At the end of the day, this bill affects all American families and our communities directly,” Inhofe told the Senate. “It’s about their security, their freedom, and their prosperity.”
We agree, and add that the provision to remove the names of Confederate leaders from military bases is needed and overdue.
The proposal sets up a commission to review Defense Department facilities for names connected to the Confederacy, such as Fort Benning and Fort Hood, both named after Confederate generals. The commission will have three years to remove names identified with the Confederacy.
It’s inappropriate to honor men who led armed rebellion against the United States by naming military bases after them. The United States has plenty of heroes deserving of such distinction, men and women who remained loyal to their oaths and their nation.
There shouldn’t be any controversy about such a move. It isn’t “rewriting history” as some opponents have falsely maintained. It’s making a more appropriate choice from history about what kind of people we want to honor. The Black soldiers who serve loyally at Fort Hood and Fort Benning shouldn’t have to work at a facility that salutes the memories of men who led the fight to continue their ancestors’ enslavement.
For many reasons, including the fort renaming provisions, Congress did the right thing in passing the NDAA. If Trump vetoes it, it should do the right thing again, and override that veto.
