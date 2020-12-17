Tulsa world editorial: Trump should sign bill that allows more appropriate choice of who we want to honor with military base names

President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill because it didn’t include measures attacking big social media companies and because it outlines a plan to remove names of Confederate leaders from places of honor on military bases.

But the measure passed with veto-proof majorities, and we hope that makes Trump reconsider his threat. Among other things, the bill includes a 3% pay raise for U.S. troops and hazardous duty pay increases for overseas deployments and other dangerous job assignments.

Among those championing the bill was U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was one of its key architects.

Inhofe said he agreed with the president about the need to rein in social media companies, but that wasn’t germane to the bill’s purposes.

“At the end of the day, this bill affects all American families and our communities directly,” Inhofe told the Senate. “It’s about their security, their freedom, and their prosperity.”

We agree, and add that the provision to remove the names of Confederate leaders from military bases is needed and overdue.