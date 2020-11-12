Tulsa World editorial: Trump should put nation ahead of pride and allow Biden national security information

President Donald Trump is free to protest his reelection loss, but he should not put future national security at risk out of pride and resentment.

Breaking with a transition tradition that goes back at least to 1968, President-elect Joe Biden is not receiving presidential daily briefings, which include intelligence agency findings and conclusions, The New York Times reported Monday.

Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his defeat has also prevented Biden’s team from having access to classified information, necessary background for the incoming president to understand threats facing the United States. The Times reports that federal law requires that the Trump administration formally recognize a president-elect before such classified information can be shared with his team.

Trump says the election isn’t over, but that position becomes less tenable with every passing day. The vote-counting has wrapped up. Trump fought hard, but the reasonable chances of a legal path to victory are disappearing. Legal maneuvering and protests aside, it’s time for Trump to put nation ahead of pride and ensure that our national security is as strong as possible.