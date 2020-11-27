Tulsa World editorial: Trump administration clears briefings for President-elect Biden

Saying President-elect Joe Biden was the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, the Trump administration cleared the way last week for critical transition efforts ahead of a Jan. 20 inauguration.
Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, said neither the substance nor timing of her Monday decision were the result of White House pressure.
We’ll accept that, but recognize that it still must have been a bitter pill for President Donald Trump to swallow.
Shortly after Murphy’s letter was made public, Trump tweeted: “We will keep up the good fight and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”
The decision clears the way for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to have important security and health briefings ahead of their inauguration.
We don’t dispute Trump’s right to continue fighting the election results, but it was past time to think of country first and allow Biden to be prepared for the presidency.
The Murphy decision might not be the most gracious end of a presidential election campaign, but it was justified by the facts and the right thing to do.
Trump’s chances of winning the election are thin at best.
As each of Trump’s efforts to overturn election results fell to the wayside, the hypothetical paths to his eventual victory became more and more undemocratic sounding and more and more far-fetched.
Georgia has certified Biden’s victory there, and Trump lost a critical battle over Pennsylvania results in a federal court last weekend; Michigan certified Biden’s victory in that state on Monday. Most news organizations expect Biden will eventually receive 306 Electoral College votes to 232 for Trump. Biden appears headed to a 6 million popular vote victory nationally.
With a Biden-Harris victory increasingly certain, some national Republican and business leaders broke partisan ranks last week and started pressuring Trump to allow the Democrats to be brought fully up to speed on the most critical issues. That’s a matter of good sense and good national policy.
Meanwhile, Biden has started rolling out his Cabinet choices and other transition plans. It was a hard-fought and very close election with a lot of hard feelings in the end, but with the Murphy announcement, the peaceful transition of power from one party to another — a hallmark of American democracy — got back on pace. All Americans should celebrate that.
