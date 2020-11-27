Tulsa World editorial: Trump administration clears briefings for President-elect Biden

Saying President-elect Joe Biden was the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, the Trump administration cleared the way last week for critical transition efforts ahead of a Jan. 20 inauguration.

Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, said neither the substance nor timing of her Monday decision were the result of White House pressure.

We’ll accept that, but recognize that it still must have been a bitter pill for President Donald Trump to swallow.

Shortly after Murphy’s letter was made public, Trump tweeted: “We will keep up the good fight and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same.”

The decision clears the way for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to have important security and health briefings ahead of their inauguration.

We don’t dispute Trump’s right to continue fighting the election results, but it was past time to think of country first and allow Biden to be prepared for the presidency.