Tulsa World editorial: TPS program to allow high school students to earn associate's degrees

It also takes money. The TPS program will cost about $5,100 per student, not including extra transportation costs. Tuition and fees will be shared by TPS, TCC and the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Officials expect federal funding will cover TPS program costs. The issue is expected to be considered for final approval by the state regents at the board’s next meeting.

Tulsa Superintendent Deb Gist called Early College High School a “life-changing program,” and we agree.

The program is open to any incoming ninth graders but targets students whose families did not attend college. That means a new generation of college-educated students could emerge to help close Tulsa’s equity gap and replace a cycle of despair with a cycle of achievement and prosperity.

It also would demonstrate again and publicly that an urban public school district is capable of innovative programs that are not available through private or charter school competitors. Epic Charter School became the largest public school district in the state through aggressive marketing of its distance learning platform. Early College High School is the sort of creative alternative in a public school setting that could help reverse that migration.