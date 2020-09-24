Tulsa World editorial: TPS finds gains in short year, but challenges lie ahead

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa Public Schools has done a good job of trying to take some measure of a school year that went completely awry.

This week, administrators presented the board with what it could assess in its annual progress report. The big takeaways were improvements in the third-grade reading proficiency and the graduation rate.

Before the pandemic sent students home in the spring, TPS had completed its winter testing. That showed a jump in overall third-grade reading proficiency from 33% to 37%.

That didn’t meet the district’s goal, and no one should be satisfied with 37%, but consistent gains are worth celebrating.

Administrators were right to point with some pride at improvements in the district’s graduation rate, which went from 74.9% to 78.8%. Five years ago, it was 67.5%. Again, we celebrate the improvement, but want more, as do the schools.

The Lake Woebegon standards apply. We want all our third-graders reading at the third-grade level and all our seniors graduating.

Of course, realistic expectations have to be viewed in context of the pandemic, which changed everything after spring break. It was an at-times chaotic situation when educators, students and parents struggled to find footing.