Tulsa World editorial: TPS finds gains in short year, but challenges lie ahead

Tulsa Public Schools has done a good job of trying to take some measure of a school year that went completely awry.
This week, administrators presented the board with what it could assess in its annual progress report. The big takeaways were improvements in the third-grade reading proficiency and the graduation rate.
Before the pandemic sent students home in the spring, TPS had completed its winter testing. That showed a jump in overall third-grade reading proficiency from 33% to 37%.
That didn’t meet the district’s goal, and no one should be satisfied with 37%, but consistent gains are worth celebrating.
Administrators were right to point with some pride at improvements in the district’s graduation rate, which went from 74.9% to 78.8%. Five years ago, it was 67.5%. Again, we celebrate the improvement, but want more, as do the schools.
The Lake Woebegon standards apply. We want all our third-graders reading at the third-grade level and all our seniors graduating.
Of course, realistic expectations have to be viewed in context of the pandemic, which changed everything after spring break. It was an at-times chaotic situation when educators, students and parents struggled to find footing.
It would be difficult for those abrupt changes to not have some effect on future statistical measures: third-grade reading, graduation rates, attendance, suspension, chronic absenteeism ... you name it.
The challenges are far from over.
TPS, and other districts, continue to evolve as the pandemic appears to linger into next year.
Families have chosen between all-virtual programs or the district plans, ranging from distance learning to in-person classes.
TPS has been in distance learning since the beginning of classes this year. With some experience under their belt, teachers were better ready to deal with a virtual classroom. The district began using new technology and adjusted policies around attendance and grading to accommodate public health concerns.
Educators continue to face the greatest professional challenges of their careers, and families are anxious.
It seems certain that future metrics of education are going to reflect the effect of the pandemic. We need to be prepared for that, plan to remediate problem and continue to hope for a day when it is safe to return to a better place for teaching, the school room.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!