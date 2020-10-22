Tulsa World editorial: TPS board openly debates decision to return to class

When classrooms reopen, no students will be forced there. Virtual options are still available. The district will require everyone to wear masks.

The board’s decision prevents a possible super-spreading event tied to the holidays from starting in the hallways of local high schools.

Families are struggling on how to celebrate safely together. By reopening just weeks before the holidays, the vectors or exposure would be magnified for students and their families.

A refreshing aspect of the reopening decision process was the way board members hashed out differences publicly. It was clear no consensus was forged before the meetings. The public’s policy was decided where it should be decided... in public.

The questions and arguments informed patrons on how the elected members prioritize and understand the facts. It was a healthy, democratic if difficult process.

None of these decisions have been easy on local boards, and there are many left unsatisfied with the choices. It’s critical for the district to remain flexible and focused on science moving forward. The decision that’s right today, may need to be changed in the future in the face of new evidence.