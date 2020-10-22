Tulsa World editorial: TPS board openly debates decision to return to class

Tulsa Public Schools board members rose to the challenge Monday, using science and common sense in the decision not to bring secondary students back to classrooms until next year.
It was a tough decision that doesn’t guarantee safety or bridge the divide among families and teachers wanting different return dates, but strives for a fair balance between public health and the emotional and economic needs of families.
The approved policy reopens middle and high schools to in-person instruction on Jan. 4. The board considered earlier dates but determined the local virus trends and timing were too risky.
Previously, board members decided that elementary ages could return in November.
The reopening plan that developed over two weeks of board meetings recognizes the science showing adults and older students are more likely to spread COVID-19.
Typically, elementary schools are prone to outbreaks of colds, stomach bugs and other viruses. But, COVID-19 scientists have found that young children do not have the same viral potency.
Also, elementary students do not move throughout buildings like older students. Findings from other districts indicate spread occurring most often in the older grades.
There’s still some confusion out there because of differing grade configurations in elementary schools. Some have a sixth grade and some don’t, creating a mix of sixth-grade returns based on geography.
When classrooms reopen, no students will be forced there. Virtual options are still available. The district will require everyone to wear masks.
The board’s decision prevents a possible super-spreading event tied to the holidays from starting in the hallways of local high schools.
Families are struggling on how to celebrate safely together. By reopening just weeks before the holidays, the vectors or exposure would be magnified for students and their families.
A refreshing aspect of the reopening decision process was the way board members hashed out differences publicly. It was clear no consensus was forged before the meetings. The public’s policy was decided where it should be decided... in public.
The questions and arguments informed patrons on how the elected members prioritize and understand the facts. It was a healthy, democratic if difficult process.
None of these decisions have been easy on local boards, and there are many left unsatisfied with the choices. It’s critical for the district to remain flexible and focused on science moving forward. The decision that’s right today, may need to be changed in the future in the face of new evidence.
We appreciate TPS officials being forthright, transparent and civil as they continue working through the pandemic’s challenges.
