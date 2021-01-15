Tulsa World editorial: Time to find new recipes omitting palm oil; consumers play the critical role

A product found in at least half of the items on grocery shelves and 75% of cosmetics is fueling a worldwide market in child exploitation.
It's time for consumers to think carefully when they buy products containing palm oil.
An expansive Associated Press investigation found that the palm oil industry depends on child labor and involves trafficking, slavery and rape. It keeps families and nations in poverty while forcing children to work long days for little to no pay.
These sins are not so far away. The $65 billion global palm oil industry reaches into our everyday life.
Palm oil grows in tropical rainforests and became popular for its varied uses and cheap production. It works as a preservative in processed food, foaming agent in soaps and adhesive in particle board.
After warning about the health consequences of transfats, palm oil became a replacement.
Since 1995, production — mostly in Malaysia and Indonesia — has quadrupled. At the current pace, demand is expected to quadruple again in the next 30 years.
To meet this demand, plantations have uncontrollably cleared the forests and reached into the impoverished areas to exploit labor.
The rainforest loss to palm oil production has been linked to destruction of the habitats for endangered species such as tigers, elephants and rhinos.
The horrific human conditions ought to appall all consumers. It has been identified as a problem by rights groups, the United Nations and U.S. government.
The AP story made a compelling parallel between a socially conscious Tennessee Girl Scout named Olivia and a 10-year-old Indonesian girl, who dropped out of school to work in the fields.
"She sometimes worked 12 hours a day, wearing only flip flops and no gloves, crying when the fruit’s razor-sharp spikes bloodied her hands or when scorpions stung her fingers. The loads she carried, sometimes so heavy she would lose her footing, went to one of the very mills feeding into the supply chain of Olivia’s cookies."
The Girl Scouts must change its recipe to omit palm oil, but it can't stop there.
Americans typically take for granted the ingredients going into things that make our lives easier. The world isn't that big, and sourcing of materials matters.
The government needs to pay attention to loopholes that allow for labeling of "organic," "free trade" and "sustainable" when some additives have unethical origins.
Consumers hold the most influence with the power to say no to palm oil. Read the ingredients list on the products you buy and think about alternatives available that could lead to a safer, juster and more sustainable world.
