Tulsa World editorial: Time to find new recipes omitting palm oil; consumers play the critical role

To meet this demand, plantations have uncontrollably cleared the forests and reached into the impoverished areas to exploit labor.

The rainforest loss to palm oil production has been linked to destruction of the habitats for endangered species such as tigers, elephants and rhinos.

The horrific human conditions ought to appall all consumers. It has been identified as a problem by rights groups, the United Nations and U.S. government.

The AP story made a compelling parallel between a socially conscious Tennessee Girl Scout named Olivia and a 10-year-old Indonesian girl, who dropped out of school to work in the fields.

"She sometimes worked 12 hours a day, wearing only flip flops and no gloves, crying when the fruit’s razor-sharp spikes bloodied her hands or when scorpions stung her fingers. The loads she carried, sometimes so heavy she would lose her footing, went to one of the very mills feeding into the supply chain of Olivia’s cookies."

The Girl Scouts must change its recipe to omit palm oil, but it can't stop there.

Americans typically take for granted the ingredients going into things that make our lives easier. The world isn't that big, and sourcing of materials matters.