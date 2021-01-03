Tulsa World editorial: Time magazine says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the person of the year. We don't think so

Trump didn’t responded to the Biden-Harris honors, but it isn’t hard to imagine he wouldn’t agree.

We don’t belittle the accomplishments of Biden and Harris. Historically, defeating an incumbent president is an uphill battle and one that brings a lot of public attention. But we don’t see them as emblematic for 2020.

Some have suggested the health workers of the world or the personification of the international effort to fight the COVID-19 virus in Dr. Anthony Fauci.

We tend to agree with the Fauci choice. He weathered the tempest of the Trump White House, keeping his eye on the essential targets, disseminating the best public health advice and the rapid but safe development of an effective vaccine. His cause was the nation’s cause more than Biden and Harris.