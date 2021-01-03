 Skip to main content
Tulsa World editorial: Time magazine says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the person of the year. We don't think so

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time Person of the Year (copy)

Time magazine has named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 2020’s Person of the Year.

 TIME/Painting By Jason Seiler

In its Dec. 21 edition, Time magazine named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its 2020 Person of the Year.

The Democratic pair won the honor for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world,” said Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal.

All elected presidents since Franklin Roosevelt have at some point during their terms been Person of the Year, typically in the year they were elected, Felsenthal noted, adding that this is the first time the vice president has been included in the honor.

Time invented the honor in 1927 — as man of the year. The first honoree was aviator Charles Lindbergh. Over the years, the magazine has defined the prize as going to the person who had the greatest impact on world events in the preceding 12 months. It has proven the magazine’s most watched-for feature annually and the starting point of many spirited debates.

President Donald Trump (the 2016 honoree) has called out the magazine’s choices in the past when it wasn’t him. He mocked the choice of Swedish teen Greta Thunberg last year as “so ridiculous,” renewing his public feud with the young environmental activist.

Trump didn’t responded to the Biden-Harris honors, but it isn’t hard to imagine he wouldn’t agree.

We don’t belittle the accomplishments of Biden and Harris. Historically, defeating an incumbent president is an uphill battle and one that brings a lot of public attention. But we don’t see them as emblematic for 2020.

Some have suggested the health workers of the world or the personification of the international effort to fight the COVID-19 virus in Dr. Anthony Fauci.

We tend to agree with the Fauci choice. He weathered the tempest of the Trump White House, keeping his eye on the essential targets, disseminating the best public health advice and the rapid but safe development of an effective vaccine. His cause was the nation’s cause more than Biden and Harris.

At the same time that Time invented the honor, it created a great parlor game, second guessing the magazine’s choice. It’s the starting point of a lot of interesting conversations (as we hope were the Tulsa World’s recent choices for Tulsans of the Year) and a useful opportunity to take stock of what happened in 2020, which should lead to more rational priorities that go beyond partisan politics for the next 12 months.

