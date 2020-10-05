Tulsa World editorial: Time for Mykey Arthrell to represent Tulsa Council District 5

Tulsa City Council candidate Mykey Arthrell has the background, passion and forward-thinking approach that best fits District 5.

The city needs more leaders willing to listen and work with others who may be in disagreement to find common ground. It’s a skill Arthrell wants to bring to city issues.

With 17 years working directly with the community through crisis centers, health clinics and youth education programs, Arthrell understands how voices can go unheard.

He has pledged as a councilor to open his door to all patrons with an opinion about the city’s needs, even if they have differing thoughts.

Much of his platform revolves around finding solutions to social problems.

It includes expanding more programs for people experiencing homelessness to keep them out of jails, finding ways to boost public education, updating animal and agricultural ordinances, getting public transportation to more Tulsans and looking at partnerships to help police do their jobs.

District 5 includes much of southeast Tulsa. It runs north-south from about 11th to 51st streets and east-west from Yale Avenue to the Mingo Valley area.