Tulsa World editorial: Time for Mykey Arthrell to represent Tulsa Council District 5

Tulsa World editorial: Time for Mykey Arthrell to represent Tulsa Council District 5

Meet challenger Mykey Arthrell

Age: 36 Occupation: Education specialist with Urban Strategies Inc. I work with families through the Choice Neighborhood Initiative to make sure they are stable and thriving during the redevelopment of the Westside. How long have you lived in District 5? I have been a WedgeWood resident for 7 years.

Introduce yourself

I am a Tulsan by birth and by choice. After graduating from Booker T. Washington High School, I lived in some of the most progressive cities in America, but, like thousands of others, came back to Tulsa to raise my family in the place I will always call home. I have been married to my brilliant wife, Margaritte, for 10 years and we have two daughters: Millie, 9 and Simone, 5, who I am proud to say attend Tulsa Public Schools. My parents, Dan and Claudia, showed me what it looked like to serve our community with their 78 years of combined leadership with the Community Service Council and Family and Children Services, respectively. I have since stepped up to the challenges of making the world I live in better through direct service. For 17 years, I have served in schools, health departments, shelters, and neighborhoods. Working with domestic violence and child abuse survivors, as well as people testing positive for HIV and families losing their homes, has presented me with challenges that no one would wish to face; however, because of my unconditional positive regard for my fellow human, I have come out with a thirst for more.

Why are you running for office?

This is a people-first campaign. I am running for City Council because my work in the community has allowed me to see the struggles that too many residents of this city must contend with and how those struggles are connected to the way we govern. My service to this city has allowed me to see the big picture. Through the thousands of doors I have knocked on, it is clear the people of District 5 are done with partisanship and they want someone who serves the people, watches out for their neighbors, and can represent everyone when making choices for our community. We need to confront the issues facing our city with compassion and connection. My daughters and all future generations deserve a good example so that they, too, can step up to the challenges of our future with compassion and care for others.

Tulsa City Council candidate Mykey Arthrell has the background, passion and forward-thinking approach that best fits District 5.

The city needs more leaders willing to listen and work with others who may be in disagreement to find common ground. It’s a skill Arthrell wants to bring to city issues.

With 17 years working directly with the community through crisis centers, health clinics and youth education programs, Arthrell understands how voices can go unheard.

He has pledged as a councilor to open his door to all patrons with an opinion about the city’s needs, even if they have differing thoughts.

Much of his platform revolves around finding solutions to social problems.

It includes expanding more programs for people experiencing homelessness to keep them out of jails, finding ways to boost public education, updating animal and agricultural ordinances, getting public transportation to more Tulsans and looking at partnerships to help police do their jobs.

District 5 includes much of southeast Tulsa. It runs north-south from about 11th to 51st streets and east-west from Yale Avenue to the Mingo Valley area.

Councilor Cass Fahler, the one-term incumbent, came in first in August’s general election, but got less than 37% of the vote. We were disappointed in his initial opposition to the city’s mask mandate and some of the outlandish things he said at the time.

To his credit, he apologized for some of those comments and voted for the mask ordinance’s extension recently.

But we remain uncomfortable with his too-close association with the Fraternal Order of Police and with his choice to block some of his constituents from his social media platforms. Being the city councilor means open communications with all your constituents, even the unpleasant ones.

City leaders are facing difficult conversations around race, police and community supports. Next year, Tulsa will get national and international attention for its centennial observance of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

Our councilors must be ready to have these hard talks and do so with empathy and a vision for change.

We believe Arthrell is the better choice to handle these tasks for his district and the city.

