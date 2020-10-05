Tulsa World editorial: Time for Mykey Arthrell to represent Tulsa Council District 5

Tulsa City Council candidate Mykey Arthrell has the background, passion and forward-thinking approach that best fits District 5.
The city needs more leaders willing to listen and work with others who may be in disagreement to find common ground. It’s a skill Arthrell wants to bring to city issues.
With 17 years working directly with the community through crisis centers, health clinics and youth education programs, Arthrell understands how voices can go unheard.
He has pledged as a councilor to open his door to all patrons with an opinion about the city’s needs, even if they have differing thoughts.
Much of his platform revolves around finding solutions to social problems.
It includes expanding more programs for people experiencing homelessness to keep them out of jails, finding ways to boost public education, updating animal and agricultural ordinances, getting public transportation to more Tulsans and looking at partnerships to help police do their jobs.
District 5 includes much of southeast Tulsa. It runs north-south from about 11th to 51st streets and east-west from Yale Avenue to the Mingo Valley area.
Councilor Cass Fahler, the one-term incumbent, came in first in August’s general election, but got less than 37% of the vote. We were disappointed in his initial opposition to the city’s mask mandate and some of the outlandish things he said at the time.
To his credit, he apologized for some of those comments and voted for the mask ordinance’s extension recently.
But we remain uncomfortable with his too-close association with the Fraternal Order of Police and with his choice to block some of his constituents from his social media platforms. Being the city councilor means open communications with all your constituents, even the unpleasant ones.
City leaders are facing difficult conversations around race, police and community supports. Next year, Tulsa will get national and international attention for its centennial observance of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Our councilors must be ready to have these hard talks and do so with empathy and a vision for change.
We believe Arthrell is the better choice to handle these tasks for his district and the city.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!