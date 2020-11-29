Tulsa World editorial: This year's Project Santa more important than ever

A tough year is going to be an even tougher holiday season for thousands of Oklahomans.

The Tulsa World plans to help to our struggling neighbors again this year through the Project Santa program, a holiday tradition dating to 1928.

The drive to raise $300,000 kicked off on Thanksgiving and continues through the end of December. All proceeds go directly to clients of the Salvation Army; no money is used for administrative or operational costs.

Feature stories about the people and families to be assisted will be published through the next month. It is hard for some individuals to talk about the economic and emotional challenges they are facing.

We appreciate their openness and candor about the situations in which they find themselves. We hope readers will come to find empathy, understanding and, ultimately, a donation to the project.

The stories are emotional, detailing devastation brought on by illnesses, job losses, mounting debt, accidents and bad luck. Adding to this is the economic collapse from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses have closed, workers have been laid off and furloughed and people are getting sick, some dying from the virus. Families will not have large gatherings to be safe and healthy.