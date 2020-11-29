Tulsa World editorial: This year's Project Santa more important than ever

A tough year is going to be an even tougher holiday season for thousands of Oklahomans.
The Tulsa World plans to help to our struggling neighbors again this year through the Project Santa program, a holiday tradition dating to 1928.
The drive to raise $300,000 kicked off on Thanksgiving and continues through the end of December. All proceeds go directly to clients of the Salvation Army; no money is used for administrative or operational costs.
Feature stories about the people and families to be assisted will be published through the next month. It is hard for some individuals to talk about the economic and emotional challenges they are facing.
We appreciate their openness and candor about the situations in which they find themselves. We hope readers will come to find empathy, understanding and, ultimately, a donation to the project.
The stories are emotional, detailing devastation brought on by illnesses, job losses, mounting debt, accidents and bad luck. Adding to this is the economic collapse from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses have closed, workers have been laid off and furloughed and people are getting sick, some dying from the virus. Families will not have large gatherings to be safe and healthy.
It has been a lot to overcome spiritually, economically and physically.
But, we believe the human spirit will shine bright, with people digging deep into their pockets to help suffering strangers.
The stories will show how those on the receiving end don’t plan to stay there. They have optimism and hope that tomorrow will be a better day.
Project Santa got its start with the Tulsa Tribune as Santa Pal to provide aid through the holidays and into the new year through the Community Chest, a forerunner to the Tulsa Area United Way.
In 1949, the Tribune began a relationship with the Salvation Army and changed its name to Neediest Families.
When the Tribune closed, the World took over the project. Since then, it has raised more than $7.3 million. A couple of years ago, the name changed to Project Santa to better reflect the mission.
Donations are tax-deductible, and donors can remain anonymous. Rather than cash, families receive vouchers or items they can use.
Each year, Tulsa World readers have responded with generosity and kindness. With so many traditions upended this holiday, this is an important one that remains unchanged.
No matter how large or small the donation, every cent is appreciated.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!