Tulsa World editorial: There’s plenty of reason to think Thursday’s presidential debate won’t be much better than the first

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in their final scheduled debate Thursday evening.
The first debate was a tiring fiasco, marked by constant interruptions — mainly by the president — and frustrations for supporters of both candidates. Little was learned and, we suspect, few minds were changed.
A second planned debate was cancelled after Trump, who had just gone through a bout with COVID-19, refused to participate in a virtual contest.
Thursday’s face-to-face debate will feature new rules, but we can’t say they give us a lot of hope for a significantly better outcome than the first time around.
Unlike the first debate, the candidates’ microphones will be cut off during the two-minute period the rival debater is given to address each of the six debate topics: fighting COVID-19, American families, race in America, climate change, national security and leadership.
That’s an improvement, but those opening statements will be followed by an open-mic discussion period with a total of 15 minutes spent on each topic. In the open discussion, moderator Kristen Welker will try to make sure each candidate gets about the same amount of time.
Good luck.
That sounds like four minutes of practiced rhetoric followed by 11 minutes of chaos, especially if Welker can’t force the candidates to stay on point and in their lanes.
“During the times dedicated for open discussion, it is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other’s time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public,” debate officials said Monday.
But the contest’s very design works against that hope. It rewards the loudest, pushiest contestant and makes “civil discourse” depend on the good will of the candidates.
The past two weeks the Sunday Tulsa World has featured its own presidential debates or sorts: side-by-side op/ed columns of equal length written by prominent local surrogates of the two candidates looking at, in the first case, which candidate will be better able to manage the U.S. economy and, in the second, which would better manage foreign affairs and the military. The series ends this Sunday with college-aged surrogates considering which candidate is better suited to the next generation of American citizens.
Any debate format has its strengths and weaknesses, and we don’t put our effort forward as perfect, but it’s certainly preferable to shouted interruptions and disarray.
The national debates have denied American voters a chance to see measured, thoughtful contrasts of the candidates in their own words, presented side by side. That’s a shame because it empowers loud, the ugly and the false, which rush into the void.
