Tulsa World editorial: There’s plenty of reason to think Thursday’s presidential debate won’t be much better than the first

“During the times dedicated for open discussion, it is the hope of the Commission that the candidates will be respectful of each other’s time, which will advance civil discourse for the benefit of the viewing public,” debate officials said Monday.

But the contest’s very design works against that hope. It rewards the loudest, pushiest contestant and makes “civil discourse” depend on the good will of the candidates.

The past two weeks the Sunday Tulsa World has featured its own presidential debates or sorts: side-by-side op/ed columns of equal length written by prominent local surrogates of the two candidates looking at, in the first case, which candidate will be better able to manage the U.S. economy and, in the second, which would better manage foreign affairs and the military. The series ends this Sunday with college-aged surrogates considering which candidate is better suited to the next generation of American citizens.

Any debate format has its strengths and weaknesses, and we don’t put our effort forward as perfect, but it’s certainly preferable to shouted interruptions and disarray.