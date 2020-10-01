Tulsa World editorial: The Tulsa State Fair doesn't begin today, but it will be back

There will be some live music, fair food in the Ford Family Food Court and vendors in the Exchange Building, but it’s less than everyone would have wanted it to be. (Admission is $5 for adults, free to children age 12 and below. Parking is free.)

Staging the junior livestock show was an important and safe bit of continuing the state fair’s history, but it’s a shame that a communicable disease forced the rest of the show into hiatus.

Canceling the fair was the right move to protect the community against further, faster spread of a deadly disease, although the unwillingness of other organizations to cancel or delay their events creates the feeling that Expo Square is fighting this fight without proper support.

We believe that the fair will be back, hopefully next year, and that Oklahomans will reward the county’s decisionmakers for their safe if sad decision for 2020 with a very big welcome back party.

But that’s at least a year (and an effective vaccine) down the road.

For now there is no state fair in Tulsa, and that’s genuinely unfair.

Featured video: