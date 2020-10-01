Tulsa World editorial: The Tulsa State Fair doesn't begin today, but it will be back

The Tulsa State Fair won’t begin Thursday.
The Midway won’t be bringing thousands to ride rides and test skills.
Local merchants won’t be making bargains with Expo Square shoppers.
No ice show. No rodeo. No cake contest. No traffic on 21st Street.
Tulsa’s single biggest event every year won’t be happening.
2020 stinks.
The fair, which brings in more than a million people every year, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the right move in the interest of public health — the state health department is reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day and more deaths, too — but that doesn’t make the loss any less acute for people who look forward to the fair every year.
In its place, a junior livestock show began in earnest on Wednesday. Kids who have worked all year will be showing cattle, goats, pigs, sheep, poultry and horses through the Night of Champions Premium Sale at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
It’s a good and exciting time for the young farmers, but also a bit of an anticlimax, because, at the end of the day, there will be no fair there — no place to celebrate wins or assuage losses.
There will be some live music, fair food in the Ford Family Food Court and vendors in the Exchange Building, but it’s less than everyone would have wanted it to be. (Admission is $5 for adults, free to children age 12 and below. Parking is free.)
Staging the junior livestock show was an important and safe bit of continuing the state fair’s history, but it’s a shame that a communicable disease forced the rest of the show into hiatus.
Canceling the fair was the right move to protect the community against further, faster spread of a deadly disease, although the unwillingness of other organizations to cancel or delay their events creates the feeling that Expo Square is fighting this fight without proper support.
We believe that the fair will be back, hopefully next year, and that Oklahomans will reward the county’s decisionmakers for their safe if sad decision for 2020 with a very big welcome back party.
But that’s at least a year (and an effective vaccine) down the road.
For now there is no state fair in Tulsa, and that’s genuinely unfair.
Featured video:
Featured gallery: Fried favorites and more: Get a taste of the fair at these places around Tulsa
Route 66 Fry Bread
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Loaded Reese's Funnel Cake
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Fried Oreos
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Strawberry Mini Beignet Donuts
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Tiger's Blood Marshmallow Gummy Volcano
Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck: Spicy Mango Burst Shaved Ice
Iguana Island Treats: Pineapple Whip
Iguana Island Treats: Pineapple Whip
Taylor Made: Turkey Legs
Waffle That! Cookie Butter Waffle
McAlister's Deli: Lemonade
Harden's Hamburgers
Harden's Hamburgers... and fried favorites
Corn dogs
Fried alligator
Fried pickles
Mazzio's pizza
Something to do: Play games
Buy the book: "Fair Foods: The Most Popular and Offbeat Recipes from America's State and County Fairs"
Journalism worth your time and money
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!