Tulsa World editorial: The state needs to do more to address problems of COVID-19 in prisons

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A prison is always a dangerous place to work, but a prison in a pandemic is a special kind of dangerous.

So, it’s appropriate (if overdue) that the state Department of Corrections has started paying workers in COVID-19 hot spot prisons an extra $2 an hour.

Facilities with COVID-19 rates of at least 20% among prisoners kept in cells or 15% among prisons kept in open bay housing are designated hot spots.

The latest reports show eight prisons were hot spots.

Nine inmates and three employees may have died from COVID-19 complications, DOC says. That’s obviously dangerous.

If prison employees start to think they are risking their lives just by going to work, the state won’t be able to staff its facilities at any price.

State appropriated funds will be used for the hot-spot pay as long as the agency’s budget can sustain it, DOC says. That’s a puzzling choice at a time when the federal government is picking up billions in state COVID-19 costs.

As the Oklahoma Public Employees Association has pointed out, taking money that was meant to maintain normal operations of the agency will mean other parts of the already underfunded prison system will be shorted.