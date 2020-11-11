Tulsa World editorial: Thank you, veterans, for the sacrifices made for country

Brave members of the military fought to keep our nation free, independent, unbowed
On this Veterans Day, we stand in unity to salute the men and women who risked their lives in service to their nation.
The nation owes an unending debt to our veterans, living and dead, for taking on sacrifices that guarantee a continued and strong democracy.
The American promise of life, liberty and happiness has been tested in this heated political climate fueled by tensions around a pandemic and racial inequalities.
But history shows our country has survived worse divisions and strife to become a world leader that is more powerful and secure.
Veterans understand the dangers of isolationism. Two world wars, a cold war and the ongoing war on terrorism have thrust America, sometimes unwillingly, into a position of world leadership through economic and military strength. Shirking that role only makes the future more dangerous, not less.
Veterans also know well how to bridge personal divides around a common goal. Military men and women forge bonds through combat and service transcending differences in race, gender, religion, economic background and political ideology.
They learn to trust in each other, using their individual strengths toward the greater good of their unit. America has the world’s best military because of these traits and traditions among our troops. In many ways, the military has set the American standard for diversity and achievement through merit.
Tulsa’s 102nd Veterans Day parade begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday downtown. Tulsa’s parade remains one of the most moving and poignant patriotic events in our community. Korean War veteran James Holman will serve as the grand marshal, and World War II veteran Joe Degen will be the parade commander.
Holman joined the Marines at age 16 as a rifleman and rose to the rank of sergeant, earning the National Defense Service, the Korean Service and the United Nations Service medals, along with the Combat Action Ribbon.
Degen, 97, flew 48 missions in a B-24 during World War II, finishing his service as a first lieutenant and receiving a number of decorations including a Distinguished Flying Cross and three Air Medals.
Today, we honor their service as examples of the millions throughout U.S. history who fought to keep our nation free, independent and unbowed.
As our nation settles from a contentious political season, now is time to stand as Americans to say thank you to our veterans.
