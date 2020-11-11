Tulsa World editorial: Thank you, veterans, for the sacrifices made for country

Brave members of the military fought to keep our nation free, independent, unbowed

On this Veterans Day, we stand in unity to salute the men and women who risked their lives in service to their nation.

The nation owes an unending debt to our veterans, living and dead, for taking on sacrifices that guarantee a continued and strong democracy.

The American promise of life, liberty and happiness has been tested in this heated political climate fueled by tensions around a pandemic and racial inequalities.

But history shows our country has survived worse divisions and strife to become a world leader that is more powerful and secure.

Veterans understand the dangers of isolationism. Two world wars, a cold war and the ongoing war on terrorism have thrust America, sometimes unwillingly, into a position of world leadership through economic and military strength. Shirking that role only makes the future more dangerous, not less.

Veterans also know well how to bridge personal divides around a common goal. Military men and women forge bonds through combat and service transcending differences in race, gender, religion, economic background and political ideology.