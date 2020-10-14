Tulsa World editorial: Supreme Court hearing inappropriate with less than a month to a presidential election

The U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice got underway Monday, three weeks before the presidential election.
It is a constitutional process that did not need to be pushed through during a pandemic that includes President Donald Trump recovering from a COVID-19 infection and precautions limiting robust Senate engagement in the process.
The hearing clearly violates Senate precedent set by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell only four years ago. He refused to take up President Barack Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, nine months before a presidential election.
Then, the Republican Senate leaders insisted voters ought to have a say in the next justice in the presidential election. Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe backed the effort to deny the hearing. They give their support now for Barrett’s hearing, offering the unsatisfactory argument that things are essentially different this time around because Republicans control the Senate and White House.
In 2016, we felt Garland deserved a hearing, but once McConnell set precedent, he should abide by it.
The smart money says that unless something dramatic happens in the next few days, the votes are in place to rush through the Barrett confirmation and and reconfigure the Supreme Court’s philosophical bent.
That, of course, sets a new precedent that Republican Senate leaders might not appreciate when the tables turn. The new rules is: No precedent matters, if you have the momentary majority. Might make right. The end justifies the means.
There was no pressing reason to move forward with the nomination and hearing, other than political expediency. The high court and the Senate purposely moves at a deliberate pace.
Three weeks before a presidential election is the wrong time to reshpe the U.S. Supreme Court. Confirm in haste; repent at leisure.
