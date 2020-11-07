Tulsa World editorial: Suburban hospital data ought to encourage mask mandates

Tulsa hospital capacity has reached a critical point with most patients coming from surrounding cities without mask mandates.

Suburban leaders in Tulsa County will automatically get data on exactly how many of their residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The Tulsa Health Department provides such information upon request, but this move ensures everyone understands where patients are coming from. The decision came out of a meeting Wednesday convened by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum with area city, hospital and health department officials.

We hope this leads to more active suburban efforts to fight the pandemic, especially mask mandates and fuller cooperation with public health and medical experts.

Every person, every city, has a role to play in dealing with this public health emergency. The city of Tulsa has mandated masks in public for months while the many of the county’s other communities have taken a hands-off approach.