Tulsa World editorial: Stop fighting mask mandates already

The data is in and clear: Cities without mask mandates are the leading edge in the state’s top ranking in COVID-19 infections.

It is time for statewide mask requirements tailored to protect communities with the highest infection rates but leaving alone those where there is no danger.

By the way, that’s not very many places. Oklahoma’s alert system has shown as many as 70 out of 77 counties rate as high-spread risks.

The need is most urgent in the Tulsa metropolitan area where a piecemeal approach has worsened the pandemic and undercut the health care system’s ability to deal with the challenge.

If Gov. Kevin Stitt continues to shirk his leadership responsibilities, then city leaders, especially the large metropolitan suburbs, must step up.

The positive effect of Tulsa residents wearing masks is undercut by their suburban neighbors who do not. We all share one health care system. Attention, suburban officials: Lives are at stake — the lives of your constituents.

Want evidence? Last week, the Oklahoma weekly epidemiologist report found parts of the state without mask mandates experienced an 88% increase in infections, compared to a 21% rise in cities with ordinances, which are the largest metro areas.