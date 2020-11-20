Tulsa World editorial: Stitt's comments about TPS are inaccurate and hurtful to staff

This is untrue and hurtful to the TPS teachers and staff working hard under unprecedented pressure.

TPS brought back pre-K and kindergarten students earlier this month. Other elementary grades are returning by the end of the month. Some students in special education programs have been meeting in buildings since August.

Middle and high school students are scheduled to return Jan. 4.

Stitt also said “93% of districts” are meeting in-person. He did not acknowledge the many districts forced to switch into distance learning due to outbreaks, or the challenges teachers face with in-person learning due to rolling quarantines of students.

We agree that children learned best with in-person learning. We also recognize the challenges of staffing and substitute shortages in a worsening pandemic complicates decisions.

Local school board members and administrators have labored hard on how to hold classes safely and with precious little help from the governor’s office. They have relied on local health officials and data to lead the way.