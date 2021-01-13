Tulsa World editorial: State vaccine rollout mirrors national lags

Oklahomans have started lining up for a mass vaccination effort to inoculate against the COVID-19 virus. The first step is online registration.

It’s been slow and complicated for many. Residents are relying on family and friends for technical assistance and some are trying to game the system by driving to other counties that offer quicker service.

As soon as vaccines arrived, Oklahomans began a scavenger hunt to get one of the shots. County health departments had different scheduling systems with some depending on Facebook signups.

It was a sloppy word-of-mouth beginning that could have been prevented with early, coordinated planning and clearer communication.

Part of the problem comes from a poor national distribution framework. Demand far outweighs supply, and that’s not the state’s fault.

The federal government has notified the state of its vaccine shipments week-to-week, limiting the ability to schedule ahead.

The Oklahoma State Health Department had its online app registration operating by the end of last week.