Tulsa World editorial: State vaccine rollout mirrors national lags

Oklahomans have started lining up for a mass vaccination effort to inoculate against the COVID-19 virus. The first step is online registration.
It’s been slow and complicated for many. Residents are relying on family and friends for technical assistance and some are trying to game the system by driving to other counties that offer quicker service.
As soon as vaccines arrived, Oklahomans began a scavenger hunt to get one of the shots. County health departments had different scheduling systems with some depending on Facebook signups.
It was a sloppy word-of-mouth beginning that could have been prevented with early, coordinated planning and clearer communication.
Part of the problem comes from a poor national distribution framework. Demand far outweighs supply, and that’s not the state’s fault.
The federal government has notified the state of its vaccine shipments week-to-week, limiting the ability to schedule ahead.
The Oklahoma State Health Department had its online app registration operating by the end of last week.
The good news is Oklahomans want to do the right thing and help end the pandemic. The bad news is the state and federal government aren’t up to that challenge as quickly as we all want.
Tulsa and Oklahoma county health departments are independent, working with local providers to get out the vaccine as efficiently as possible. The metro counties have most of the state’s phase one workers, causing a delay in getting to the other priority groups.
Tulsa County Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart said the county could do more if vaccine allotments came in larger numbers. The larger populations of at-risk people should be leading to more strategic distribution.
We wish the state health department had explained its plan well before the shipments arrived with its registration portal in place. The state relied on 211 to help those without internet access or needed assistance with technology but didn’t staff it adequately to handle the crush of demand.
Workers deserve credit for quickly getting caught up, monitoring the system and adjusting for problems.
The vaccine is just one part of curbing the pandemic. It is still important to continue wearing face masks, washing hands and keeping a physical distance.
It is crucial everyone do their part and show some patience and grace for those on the frontline of this effort.
Featured video: