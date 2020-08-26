Gov. Kevin Stitt's promise to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state hasn't worked out well for the state's two flagship universities.
The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit news organization that focuses on education, says that state appropriations to the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University have fallen to the bottom 10% among state-funded colleges.
In the early 1980s, state appropriations provided more than 40% of OU's operating budget. Today, the state pays for roughly 10% of the Norman campus’ budget, as Tulsa World reporter Michael Overall recently reported.
The state's disinvestment in its higher education system has been going on longer than that. In 1968, higher education represented 31% of state appropriations, second only to public schools in funding priorities. Such halcyon days will not soon return to higher education, which is now in third place with closer to 10% of appropriations.
With its share of state appropriations shrinking, the state Regents for Higher Education have responded with half measures: Pushing some of the state's smaller institutions begrudgingly toward administrative consolidation but closing none and doing too little to reshape their missions. At last report, the state still had nine regional universities, including schools in Alva and Ada, granting graduate degrees. By comparison, the state of Iowa has three.
There's two problems at work here. The state isn't appropriating enough money to support the research universities that are the foundations for the state's future growth and prosperity. Simultaneously, the higher education system is dividing the insufficient money it receives among too many schools that are trying to do too much in the the wrong places.
It's time for the state to rethink what it wants from its higher education system and how it will fund those aims appropriately.
At a time when universities across the United States are facing an imminent financial crisis based on enrollment trends, tuition revenue, public funding and endowment health, anything less is doomed thinking.
