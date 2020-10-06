Tulsa World editorial: State faces a long-term problem on how to pay for its roads adequately and fairly

Gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles are becoming increasingly efficient. If you buy less fuel, you pay less fuel tax.

Electric vehicles are becoming more numerous. If you buy no fuel, you pay no fuel tax.

In the days when the V-8 reigned supreme, the fuel tax made sense. It was easy to collect and was a generally fair user tax — those who put more wear on the roadways paid more to maintain them.

Now, we have electrified freeriders. A gasoline-powered car and an electric car of the same weight are responsible for about the same amount of wear on the highway, but one is paying all the costs.

It could be argued that a fuel tax is an ecological carbon tax, but that doesn’t reflect much understanding of how most electricity is made in Oklahoma.

The fuel tax is regressive in design. Rich and poor pay the same rate. Because electric cars are rarely owned by working-class people, their exemption from the tax means a greater portion of the burden of supporting the state’s roads and bridges is falling on those least able to pay it.