 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Shopping for Christmas? Shop local

Tulsa World editorial: Shopping for Christmas? Shop local

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Shopping

Shoppers at Ida Red for Holiday shopping season and black friday in Tulsa, OK, November 18, 2020.

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

Related at tulsaworld.com

Buy local at many stores throughout the state

 

 

Shop local.

Like everything else in 2020, Black Friday will be different this year.

The old tradition of shoppers crowding into stores to get the door-buster bargains and complete their Christmas lists seems like memories of an exotically distant past in a time of pandemic.

So, we’ll all be looking for a different formula this year.

Our suggestion: Shop local.

One of the most corrosive economic aspects of the pandemic has been the way it has driven American consumers into the arms of a handful of national online retailers. It was a trend that was already underway — driven by fads, ease and predatory pricing made possible by market control — but it was magnified by the crisis and the public’s desire to stay safe at home.

The simple — and economically destructive — solution for too many of us was to order online with one or two sites that offer encyclopedic internet catalogues, and our money went to Seattle.

What’s wrong with that?

Well, it’s great for Seattle, which is growing by leaps and bounds. But it undermines the foundation of the local economy.

The people in Seattle aren’t the ones who sponsor your child’s Little League team. The people in Seattle aren’t the ones who provide leadership and funding to the local charities that our community depends on. They aren’t the ones who cannot only sell you the hardware gadget, but tell you how to put it on, and anticipate what questions you’ll have in the process. They aren’t your next door neighbor, the local taxpayer.

We all want local retail. We rely on it. The only way to keep it is to patronize it.

Shop local.

We find that spending money in Tulsa is no all that riskier than sending it to Seattle. Many local retailers have online shopping options, too. They all have telephones. And while the crush of crowds pushing in the door isn’t a good idea this year, there’s nothing wrong with putting on a mask, walking through the door, maintaining an appropriate distance from others and ... shopping. Heck, it’s even fun.

During the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, the state classified retailers who sold furniture, electronics, appliances, building materials, clothing, sporting goods, general merchandise and many other things as essential, because they are essential to the Oklahoma economy.

You’re still going to buy, so buy local. The good it will do for the local economy and our collective future will be worth it.

Retail sales make up nearly half of personal consumption, which accounts for nearly 70% of of U.S. gross domestic product. So somewhere close to 35% of economic activity in the United States involves consumer sales.

That’s huge, and it gives power to American buyers to shape the world in which they live.

We want to live in a world where local merchants compete with the big boys in Seattle. Or, to put it in two words: Shop local.

Video: Black Friday edition

Gallery: Holiday gift guide 2020

The ultimate 2020 holiday gift guide: Here's something for everyone on your list

A lot of people are starting their holiday shopping this week. Here's an idea for almost everyone on your list — whether your budget is less than $10 or unlimited.

+20
20 great gifts under $25
Personal-finance
spotlight AP

20 great gifts under $25

  • Lee Digital Content Center
  • Updated

Whether you're looking for something cozy or cute or just plain practical, here are a few gift options that come in under $25.

+26
25 of the best gifts under $50
Lifestyles
spotlight AP

25 of the best gifts under $50

  • Lee Digital Content Center
  • Updated

There's a little something for everyone here — old, young, boys, girls, couch potato, weekend warrior and everything in between.

+26
25 gifts under $100
Lifestyles
spotlight AP

25 gifts under $100

  • Lee Digital Content Center
  • Updated

Here are a few gifts between $50 and $100 that are great for almost anyone on your holiday shopping list.

+13
12 seriously cool gifts for guys
Lifestyles
spotlight

12 seriously cool gifts for guys

  • By David Syrek, Chicago Tribune (TNS)
  • Updated

If shopping for the man in your life sounds daunting, fear not. Here are some great gifts, from an affordable watch — that looks like a millio…

The best Advent calendar of 2020
Lifestyles
AP

The best Advent calendar of 2020

  • Sian Babish, BestReviews
  • Updated

The BestReviews team of experts has selected the best Advent calendars out of dozens of options. Don't buy an Advent calendar before reading these reviews.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial: Governor, lawmakers turn Epic scandal on its ear
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Governor, lawmakers turn Epic scandal on its ear

  • Updated

Gov. Kevin Stitt and a group of lawmakers are vowing to act on the scandal surrounding Epic Charter Schools. The problem is that the solutions they propose don't address the actual problems identified and seem to have more to do with their own political interests than protecting the taxpayers, the editorial says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News