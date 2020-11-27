Tulsa World editorial: Shopping for Christmas? Shop local

Shop local.

Like everything else in 2020, Black Friday will be different this year.

The old tradition of shoppers crowding into stores to get the door-buster bargains and complete their Christmas lists seems like memories of an exotically distant past in a time of pandemic.

So, we’ll all be looking for a different formula this year.

Our suggestion: Shop local.

One of the most corrosive economic aspects of the pandemic has been the way it has driven American consumers into the arms of a handful of national online retailers. It was a trend that was already underway — driven by fads, ease and predatory pricing made possible by market control — but it was magnified by the crisis and the public’s desire to stay safe at home.

The simple — and economically destructive — solution for too many of us was to order online with one or two sites that offer encyclopedic internet catalogues, and our money went to Seattle.

What’s wrong with that?

Well, it’s great for Seattle, which is growing by leaps and bounds. But it undermines the foundation of the local economy.