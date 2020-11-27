Tulsa World editorial: Shopping for Christmas? Shop local

Shop local.
Like everything else in 2020, Black Friday will be different this year.
The old tradition of shoppers crowding into stores to get the door-buster bargains and complete their Christmas lists seems like memories of an exotically distant past in a time of pandemic.
So, we’ll all be looking for a different formula this year.
Our suggestion: Shop local.
One of the most corrosive economic aspects of the pandemic has been the way it has driven American consumers into the arms of a handful of national online retailers. It was a trend that was already underway — driven by fads, ease and predatory pricing made possible by market control — but it was magnified by the crisis and the public’s desire to stay safe at home.
The simple — and economically destructive — solution for too many of us was to order online with one or two sites that offer encyclopedic internet catalogues, and our money went to Seattle.
What’s wrong with that?
Well, it’s great for Seattle, which is growing by leaps and bounds. But it undermines the foundation of the local economy.
The people in Seattle aren’t the ones who sponsor your child’s Little League team. The people in Seattle aren’t the ones who provide leadership and funding to the local charities that our community depends on. They aren’t the ones who cannot only sell you the hardware gadget, but tell you how to put it on, and anticipate what questions you’ll have in the process. They aren’t your next door neighbor, the local taxpayer.
We all want local retail. We rely on it. The only way to keep it is to patronize it.
Shop local.
We find that spending money in Tulsa is no all that riskier than sending it to Seattle. Many local retailers have online shopping options, too. They all have telephones. And while the crush of crowds pushing in the door isn’t a good idea this year, there’s nothing wrong with putting on a mask, walking through the door, maintaining an appropriate distance from others and ... shopping. Heck, it’s even fun.
During the height of the COVID-19 shutdown, the state classified retailers who sold furniture, electronics, appliances, building materials, clothing, sporting goods, general merchandise and many other things as essential, because they are essential to the Oklahoma economy.
You’re still going to buy, so buy local. The good it will do for the local economy and our collective future will be worth it.
Retail sales make up nearly half of personal consumption, which accounts for nearly 70% of of U.S. gross domestic product. So somewhere close to 35% of economic activity in the United States involves consumer sales.
That’s huge, and it gives power to American buyers to shape the world in which they live.
We want to live in a world where local merchants compete with the big boys in Seattle. Or, to put it in two words: Shop local.
