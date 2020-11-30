Tulsa World editorial: Sen. Nathan Dahm's Senate Bill 33 could make presidential elections meaningless in Oklahoma

State Sen. Nathan Dahm has proposed potentially taking the power of presidential elections away from Oklahoma voters unless Congress passes a national voter ID mandate.
It’s an arrogant proposal that should be ignored by state Senate leaders and Congress.
This is one of a series of bad election ideas proposed recently by Dahm.
The measure would stay in effect unless Congress enacts election reform measures, including national voter ID and paper ballot mandates.
A companion proposal, Senate Bill 32, authored by Sen. David Bullard and co-authored by Dahm, would require an oath of Oklahoma’s Electoral College members saying they would only vote according to Oklahoma election results “or otherwise directed by the Legislature.” While described as a way to prevent state participation in a direct national popular election of presidents, the last clause also raises the potential of ending any voice of Oklahoma voters in the process.
The other ideas suggested by Dahm (some in conjunction with Bullard) weren’t any better.
One Dahm proposal would prohibit any members of the Electoral College in the state from casting a ballot for any candidate for president or vice president if either candidate does not meet the qualifications of a natural-born citizen as required by the Constitution. Let’s call that what it is: Pointless red-meat propaganda designed to prevent what has never happened.
Another proposal — Senate Bill 34 — would require the Secretary of the State Election Board to complete an audit of random election results in at least three counties to verify that the paper ballots match the electronic results. The unfunded mandate would apply to every school board election, municipal election, primary election, run-off election and general election.
Dahm and Bullard don’t like the outcome of the 2020 election, so they’re attacking confidence in the nation’s election system.
That’s ugly, undemocratic and unAmerican. Having benefited from American democracy, they’re now trying to tear it down.
