Tulsa World editorial: Search for mass graves worth methodical approach

This week, a mass grave containing at least 10 coffins was found at Oaklawn Cemetery. Two other graves were found nearby.

While much work remains to be done, the discoveries are the most tangible results of the city’s ongoing search for remains from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The mass grave is consistent with reports that 18 men killed during the three-day massacre were buried at Oaklawn. The excavation site was known as an early potter’s field for Black residents.

The discovery was a somber, prayerful moment as researchers continue to search for answers to long-lingering questions.

From the beginning of this quest, archeologists and researchers warned the process would be deliberate and methodical. It is a worthy wait.

Technology for ground surfacing and body identification have improved but still require delicacy. A forensic anthropologist points out there is only one chance to exhume properly these fragile remains.

It is an emotional discovery for many Black Tulsans. In a generation the city has gone from denying the race massacre happened and writing it out history books to searching for the remains of its victims.