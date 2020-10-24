Tulsa World editorial: Search for mass graves worth methodical approach

This week, a mass grave containing at least 10 coffins was found at Oaklawn Cemetery. Two other graves were found nearby.
While much work remains to be done, the discoveries are the most tangible results of the city’s ongoing search for remains from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The mass grave is consistent with reports that 18 men killed during the three-day massacre were buried at Oaklawn. The excavation site was known as an early potter’s field for Black residents.
The discovery was a somber, prayerful moment as researchers continue to search for answers to long-lingering questions.
From the beginning of this quest, archeologists and researchers warned the process would be deliberate and methodical. It is a worthy wait.
Technology for ground surfacing and body identification have improved but still require delicacy. A forensic anthropologist points out there is only one chance to exhume properly these fragile remains.
It is an emotional discovery for many Black Tulsans. In a generation the city has gone from denying the race massacre happened and writing it out history books to searching for the remains of its victims.
This search is about Tulsa facing its history. The city must assure everyone that the accurate story will be told; assure citizens that crimes in our community will be investigated fully, no matter how long it takes; and atone for the community’s past sins with truth and reconciliation.
Tulsans must acknowledge a mass grave exists, and realize that the process does not end there. We do not know for sure if the all or any of the remains are from the massacre or even the era. That is part of what will come next, and it will take patience. Other potential mass grave sites must receive the same attention as Oaklawn if they are backed by credible evidence.
We appreciate those involved including the research team, observers and the city councilors and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who supported this search with funding and resources. We also salute the ordinary Tulsans who came to the search site daily to pay respect and witness the search with humility and introspection.
The discovery of the mass grave does not answer all of history’s questions. Indeed, it raises as many issues as it resolves. The greatest message of this week’s discoveries should be this: As a community, we must push on in a relentless pursuit of truth, wherever it may lead.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!