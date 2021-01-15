Tulsa World editorial: School leaders must have plans ready to repair pandemic's damage

The effects of the pandemic on education are grim statewide.
The latest metric of its impact is in falling public education enrollments, which will mean less funding for shrinking schools when they desperately need more.
For the first time in nearly two decades, the state’s student count did not grow. It shrunk by 1.36%, not because there aren’t children, but because there aren’t children enrolled. Much of that is coming from pre-K and kindergarten, according to reports from Tulsa World’s Andrea Eger.
Oklahoma has been a leader in early childhood education for at least 25 years, receiving national attention for its high enrollment and gains in shortening the achievement gap in those first school years.
The loss means many children will eventually arrive in public schools less ready socially, emotionally and academically. It will take longer to address those deficits among the youngest students, which could follow them as they age.
Similar challenges face older students. Educators are expecting larger achievement gaps once the pandemic passes.
This is very much an issue of rich and poor. Parents who can afford tutors, pods and other private interventions are, of course, taking action. But what about the rest of the state? What about the children whose parents are struggling with the pandemic’s financial and health hardships?
Enrollments have shifted during the pandemic with thousands of families choosing online options, but the outdated school funding formula does not differentiate sufficiently the costs of educating a student in a traditional building-based public school system and an at-home curriculum rising from the internet.
Indeed, amid the crisis, funding is moving the wrong way. The online migration means Epic Charter Schools gained $156 million and four other online schools received $13.9 million in in mid-year funding.
Nearly all other school districts and charter schools in Oklahoma lost funding.
School leaders are right to wring their hands over this, knowing many of the virtual students will return eventually to the traditional school setting without the proper skills.
Plans must be made now for how to repair the damage made by the pandemic, and that means more money in the right places.
At the same time, this is a time for innovative thinking and bold changes.
Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has a chance with local superintendents and boards to have comprehensive remediation and more accurate data on achievement.
Lawmakers must recognized broken systems cannot be fixed without investments, but superintendents must be ready, innovative and aggressive.
