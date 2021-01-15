Tulsa World editorial: School leaders must have plans ready to repair pandemic's damage

The effects of the pandemic on education are grim statewide.

The latest metric of its impact is in falling public education enrollments, which will mean less funding for shrinking schools when they desperately need more.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the state’s student count did not grow. It shrunk by 1.36%, not because there aren’t children, but because there aren’t children enrolled. Much of that is coming from pre-K and kindergarten, according to reports from Tulsa World’s Andrea Eger.

Oklahoma has been a leader in early childhood education for at least 25 years, receiving national attention for its high enrollment and gains in shortening the achievement gap in those first school years.

The loss means many children will eventually arrive in public schools less ready socially, emotionally and academically. It will take longer to address those deficits among the youngest students, which could follow them as they age.

Similar challenges face older students. Educators are expecting larger achievement gaps once the pandemic passes.