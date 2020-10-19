Tulsa World editorial: Rep. Jadine Nollan shows consistency in support of public education

Rep. Jadine Nollan wasn’t sure she would get another term in office after she voted for a tax package to fund public school pay raises two years ago.
She did it anyway, going against high pressure anti-tax, anti-education lobbying efforts.
It was a rare act of political courage in the state Capitol, and enough to earn our continued support.
In her four terms representing House District 66, Nollan has been a consistent supporter of public schools, even when doing so wasn’t popular in her own caucus.
Nollan pushed the legislation for the Individual Career Academic Plans as part of graduation requirements. This program helps break down silos of higher education, career tech programs and workforce needs.
She fought to expand concurrent enrollment for high school seniors and juniors at state colleges and wants to grow business internship programs for students.
Her background as an 11-year Sand Springs school board member and executive director of the Sand Springs Community Services nonprofit show. She’s a pro-education, public-minded Republican conservative.
District 66 is a unique constituency. In a miracle of gerrymandering, it includes homeless encampments along the Arkansas River, suburban parts of Sand Springs and much of Tulsa’s fashionable Maple Ridge. Most of the registered voters are Republican, although Democrats held the seat for decades prior to Nollan.
If reelected, Nollan says her focus in the next term will be on the budget, wanting to protect programs that help low-income and at-risk Oklahomans.
Democratic challenger Greg Laird brings interesting experience and good ideas to his campaign.
A native Oklahoman and Georgetown Law School graduate, he moved from a highly profitable legal practice to the more mission-oriented work in the Tulsa County public defender’s office.
From that position, he understands the need for criminal justice reform from the inside, and how that critical issue relates to education and health care.
During the campaign, he added homelessness and legalizing recreational marijuana to his platform in response to constituent feedback.
Voters have two strong choices in the race, but we endose Nollan, a proven leader who best understands the diverse needs of House District 66.
