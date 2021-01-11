Tulsa World editorial: Remember the University of Tulsa's 2020 football season for what it accomplished, not for an incident that happened after the season was over

The national championship college football game — featuring the University of Alabama and Ohio State University — is set for 7 p.m. Monday.

With the season wrapping up, it’s a good time to take a last look at the seasons of the state’s three Division I teams.

The Big 12 champion University of Oklahoma team ended up demolishing the No. 7 University of Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl amid derisively chants of “SEC” from the Sooner faithful. The No. 6 Sooners started their season slowly, but ended it ferociously.

The No. 21 Oklahoma State University Cowboys wrapped up an 8-3 season proudly by beating the No. 18 University of Miami Hurricanes 37-34 in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The University of Tulsa Hurricane suffered closes losses in its final two games of the year, the American Athletic Conference championship game and the Armed Forces Bowl.

For TU, it was a season of what-ifs. What if COVID-19 issues for the University of Cincinnati team hadn’t led to the cancellation of the regular season game in Tulsa, giving the Bearcats home-field advantage for the championship. What-if the Hurricane hadn’t lost two key interceptions against Mississippi State University in the Armed Forces Bowl.