Tulsa World editorial: Redundant call center excused as an unforeseen COVID-19 expense

Here’s a thought: If we have a 911 center and COVID-19 is getting passed around there, rather than spending millions to build another call center for the county’s fraction of the business, how about we make the existing call center safe for everyone?

No, surely a second call center’s the answer.

Future taxpayers will get to support two 911 call centers with two sets of administrators, and we’ll charge the cost of the redundant center to the nation’s credit card.

Double redundancy is what local government is all about.

As in three local public park systems.

And two jails.

A sheriff’s office and a police department.

There’s really only one set of taxpayers, of course. They get to pay for it all with county property taxes and city sales taxes.

The only thing new here is the pandemic overlay, which means your grandchildren can pay for the second call center’s construction sometime in the hazy future with their federal income taxes.