Tulsa World editorial: Progress continues on the Gilcrease Expressway, Tulsa's route to future growth

The long-awaited extension of the Gilcrease Expressway is drawing closer to completion.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority reported recently that concrete was due to be poured for the new roadway. The project is ahead of schedule and should be completed in about 18 months.

The $259.3 million toll road bypass around the northwest side of Tulsa will hasten commerce to industrial sites and ease congestion on other Tulsa highways.

According to the most recent Oklahoma Department of Transportation traffic counts, an average of 53,600 vehicles a day travel on Interstate 44 near the south point of the Gilcrease west extension, and an average of 50,600 a day travel on U.S. 412 near the highway’s north point.

We see those numbers going up when the toll connection is finished. In highways, the motto build it and they will come is realistic.

The state awarded a contract on the west leg of the project in July 2019. Eventually, the new highway will connect Interstate 44 just south of West 51st Street to U.S. 412 at Edison Street, a 5-mile link that city planners have wanted for decades.

The critical (and most expensive) links of the new roads are two bridges — one in each direction — over the Arkansas River.