Tulsa World editorial: President Trump's refusal to cooperate with transition team harms U.S.

The ongoing refusal by the Trump administration to provide basic briefings to President-elect Joe Biden is putting our nation at risk.

This uncertainty about the peaceful transfer of power could entice hostile foreign nations to look for advantages and hinder progress in ending the pandemic.

The court challenges President Donald Trump has made to election results in several states ought not stop the preparation for the president-elect. Trump and his supporters can follow through on those cases and still protect the nation by allowing an orderly, nonpartisan transition plan to proceed.

Sharing secured information with Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris does not put the nation’s secrets at risk. Biden had national security clearance as a former vice president. Harris already has national security clearance through her seat on the Senate’s Intelligence Committee, Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee and Judiciary Committee.

Even if the election goes Trump’s way, Biden and Harris have the credentials in high-level government operations to understand the sensitive nature of the information.

There is no harm in allowing the transition work to begin.