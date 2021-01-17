Tulsa World editorial: President Trump must be neutralized and the nation protected

President Donald Trump incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol with his words that day and in the months leading up.
In a metaphor coined by Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., about the limitation of free speech, Trump yelled “fire” in a crowded theater and created chaos. He knew what he was doing and intended to benefit from it.
The deaths and destruction from a mob intent on disrupting the democratic process lay at the president’s feet. The event set back international U.S. credibility and empowered our foreign enemies.
Trump and his enablers must not escape due responsibility. They all ought to take notice.
For weeks, the president sowed the seeds of doubt with allegations of voter fraud in states he lost. His unsubstantiated claims were rejected by local, state and federal officials, responsible media and the courts.
Nearly 60 court cases with 90 various judges looked at these claims. Election officials, law enforcement and volunteer monitors completed recounts and investigated allegations. All of this was backed up by Trump’s own national security and justice officials.
Rather than concede and ensure peace, Trump dishonorably wielded his power to provoke followers into doing his bidding through violence.
At his rally, he used inflammatory images, phrases and words. After whipping up a frenzy, he instructed them to “go down to the Capitol,” and lied that he would be with them.
These are not merely words. For those who showed up with bombs, knives, guns, zip ties and tactical gear, those were a call to action.
The U.S. House impeached Trump Wednesday, after a request to invoke the 25th Amendment was ignored by Vice President Mike Pence. A conviction would require a two-third Senate vote. The Constitution provides “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States” in impeachment convictions. It also provides further liability, including “indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law.”
Trump’s influence will not simply vanish on Jan. 20 nor will his responsibility.
Does anyone doubt that he will continue to stoke the flames of conspiracy and rage in other forms?
His brand of politics has normalized fringe thinking.
Trump must be punished and neutralized, either by Senate conviction or prosecution. This is a matter of justice and of protecting the nation from him and those who would model his behavior. Symbolic gestures are not enough.
Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, breaking with more than 100 years of tradition.
While that reflects his lack of honor and courage, he will not be missed.
