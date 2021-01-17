Tulsa World editorial: President Trump must be neutralized and the nation protected

At his rally, he used inflammatory images, phrases and words. After whipping up a frenzy, he instructed them to “go down to the Capitol,” and lied that he would be with them.

These are not merely words. For those who showed up with bombs, knives, guns, zip ties and tactical gear, those were a call to action.

The U.S. House impeached Trump Wednesday, after a request to invoke the 25th Amendment was ignored by Vice President Mike Pence. A conviction would require a two-third Senate vote. The Constitution provides “disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States” in impeachment convictions. It also provides further liability, including “indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law.”

Trump’s influence will not simply vanish on Jan. 20 nor will his responsibility.

Does anyone doubt that he will continue to stoke the flames of conspiracy and rage in other forms?

His brand of politics has normalized fringe thinking.

Trump must be punished and neutralized, either by Senate conviction or prosecution. This is a matter of justice and of protecting the nation from him and those who would model his behavior. Symbolic gestures are not enough.