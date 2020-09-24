Tulsa World editorial: Playing college football during a pandemic is too risky

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Oklahoma football team will square off against the Kansas State University Wildcats Saturday morning.

Later in the day, the Oklahoma State University Cowboys will play West Virginia University in Stillwater.

Any other year, big-time college football would all be a cause for excitement and school pride. But 2020 is not like any other year.

It is the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems clear that going ahead with football games, even with restrictions designed to limit transmission of the potentially deadly disease, is bad policy that will lead to more sickness.

Football is an inherently dangerous sport, but playing it during a pandemic adds a risk that shouldn’t be part of the contest. The game is based on physical contact. Social distancing will get you benched. Players wear helmets, but not masks. It seems safe to bet that if even one player slips through the protocols, his infection will be common to many by the end of four quarters of play.

Testing players before games is prudent, but, frankly, insufficient. The University of Tulsa’s scheduled game for Saturday was canceled because Arkansas State was unable to roster a two-deep team. Nationwide, 21 games planned for Saturday were postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.