Tulsa World editorial: Playing college football during a pandemic is too risky

Oklahoma Sooners vs Missouri State Bears

Sooner fans stand in a student section during the NCAA football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Missouri State Bears at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Sept. 12.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The University of Oklahoma football team will square off against the Kansas State University Wildcats Saturday morning.

Later in the day, the Oklahoma State University Cowboys will play West Virginia University in Stillwater.

Any other year, big-time college football would all be a cause for excitement and school pride. But 2020 is not like any other year.

It is the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems clear that going ahead with football games, even with restrictions designed to limit transmission of the potentially deadly disease, is bad policy that will lead to more sickness.

Football is an inherently dangerous sport, but playing it during a pandemic adds a risk that shouldn’t be part of the contest. The game is based on physical contact. Social distancing will get you benched. Players wear helmets, but not masks. It seems safe to bet that if even one player slips through the protocols, his infection will be common to many by the end of four quarters of play.

Testing players before games is prudent, but, frankly, insufficient. The University of Tulsa’s scheduled game for Saturday was canceled because Arkansas State was unable to roster a two-deep team. Nationwide, 21 games planned for Saturday were postponed or canceled because of the pandemic.

If that gives you confidence that the system is working, it gives us concern. What it really underlines is that college football players won’t be immune to the disease until we have an effective vaccine, and that the only sure policy is to not risk young lives.

College football is even less safe for the fans. We’ve seen people in the stands of the first games of the season doing things that were obviously unsafe, standing maskless and too close together. At OU’s home opener, the students all remembered their crimson logowear, but fewer than half seemed to have remembered to keep wearing the masks that were supposed to be required.

If OU, OSU and TU are going to let people into their stadiums — all located in danger zone areas, according to the White House coronavirus task force — they need to be responsible for how they allow them to behave. To do less is to play Russian roulette with public health.

Oklahomans love football, and we do, too. We look forward eagerly to a time when it can be played safely in stadiums full of enthusiastic fans. That time, however, is not now.

