Tuesday is Election Day.
Every registered voter in Tulsa has a chance to determine the city's future in a nonpartisan mayoral election and five proposed charter changes.
Contests are also pending in seven of nine City Council districts.
Although the vote is the city's general election, some of the races, including that for mayor, have more than two candidates on the ballot. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates move on to a Nov. 3 run-off election.
Republican primary run-offs are also also on the ballot for some Tulsa County voters, including those who live in Senate District 35, House District 71 and House District 79.
Other area cities also have local elections scheduled.
The Oklahoma Election Board website has a complete list of races on Tuesday's ballot. If you need to know which races will be on your ballot and the location of your polling place, the board's portal can help.
In Oklahoma, a government-issued photo ID or a county election board voter identification card is required as part of the in-person voting process. COVID-19 pandemic procedures will be in effect for the safety of voters and election officials.
The Tulsa World has previously expressed its thinking in three Tulsa City Council races, the mayoral election and the charter changes, and won't repeat those endorsements on Election Day.
But we will take this opportunity to urge all registered voters to take part in the process, if they haven't already through the absentee voting process.
British statesman and philosopher Edmund Burke once wrote that "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Good people, now is your chance to a simple, small thing thing to mold our future.
FEATURED VIDEO