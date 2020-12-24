Tulsa World editorial: Pandemic Christmas may include grief and isolation for many, but we believe it will be remembered as a time of challenges met and blessing counter

Merry Christmas.

Amid a pandemic, Christmas 2020 might seem anything but merry to many.

COVID-19 has brought sickness and death to thousands of Oklahomans and more than 1.7 million worldwide this year. The isolation necessary to slow the disease’s spread has left many of us distant from the ones we love. Others have seen their incomes slashed as the pandemic’s spread devastated the economy.

So, for many, Christmas 2020 has a strong sentiment of grief and separation not celebration.

But it is also a time of hope, charity and creative solutions.

Despite the challenges, we see acts of individual and collective generosity all around us: Neighbors reaching out to neighbors; families drawing closer and finding ways to work around quarantine requirements safely; friends and strangers taking care of one another.

Shopping in crowded malls, a tree surrounded by piles of brightly packaged gifts, a house filled with relatives from far and near, all those things are lovely and fun, but this year we may be discovering that they are not the essence of Christmas.