Tulsa World editorial: Overdue and over budget, the renovation of a county building to house services to the public was worth doing

There will be, no doubt, an effort to name the building in honor of some deserving public servant who has dedicated a lifetime to the county. With tongue in cheek and with no intended to slight to any civil servant, we suggest this time it be named in honor of the people who quietly paid for the thing: The Tulsa County Taxpayers Building.

Expensive and late as it was, the project was worth doing.

It prevents a nine-floor downtown building from going to seed and will bring all the county’s public services together in a more citizen-friendly fashion.

Moving the offices of the assessor, treasurer and county commissioners will leave room for much needed improvements for court services in the courthouse.

One of the planned projects is a new jury room for the courthouse’s second floor. Anyone who has served on jury duty knows the old basement jury room sorely needed improvements. Court Services and Alternative Court will get new homes and the Public Defender’s Office, currently housed in nearby leased space, will return to the courthouse, saving the county $300,000 a year in rent.