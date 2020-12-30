Tulsa World editorial: Our last predictions for 2020, drunken drunkenness will be down

Usually on Dec. 31, the Tulsa World’s editorial space is dedicated to a reminder that ringing in the new year doesn’t require getting drunk or high — and it certainly doesn’t require driving while intoxicated.
Such scolding, though still true, seems a bit overprotective this year.
Our final prediction for 2020 is that public New Year’s Eve drunkenness and drunken driving will be much lower Thursday night and Friday morning. Good.
There’s still plenty of people who will want to drink and do drugs to excess, but there just aren’t as many opportunities for getting blitzed in public because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on public gatherings it has necessitated.
In April, USA Today reported that a massive decrease in traffic stops associated with the COVID-19 — a decline of as much as 92% in some jurisdictions — was helping drive sharp falls in drug offenses and DUI arrests. One law firm has posted information online showing DUI arrests down as much as 70% in some states. Thefts and residential burglaries were also down significantly as the pandemic forced people to spend more time at home.
This all falls in the category of pandemic silver linings, along with more family time and better appreciation of essential workers. All those positive social outcomes individually and collectively don’t come close to balancing the deadly costs of the experience, of course.
If the statistics and logic hold true, more of us will wake up Friday with clear minds, settled stomachs, clear consciences and no new entries on our rap sheets. We’ll enjoy the bowl games more and eat our black-eyed peas contentedly.
That hardly leads us to propose a toast to the COVID-19 virus or slacken our desire to see it vaccinated into the footnotes of history.
We only wish there were also a vaccine to prevent drunken driving, which is unsafe, unnecessary and extraordinarily expensive for those who wind up in jail.
If you’re going out on the town to ring in the new year, maintain an appropriate distance from other revelers, take plenty of breaks from the dance floor to wash your hands and wear a mask, perhaps one with spangles for the occasion.
And don’t try to drive home drunk. We don’t need a rash of drunken driving to ring out a year lousy with other plagues.
Featured video: