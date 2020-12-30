Tulsa World editorial: Our last predictions for 2020, drunken drunkenness will be down

This all falls in the category of pandemic silver linings, along with more family time and better appreciation of essential workers. All those positive social outcomes individually and collectively don’t come close to balancing the deadly costs of the experience, of course.

If the statistics and logic hold true, more of us will wake up Friday with clear minds, settled stomachs, clear consciences and no new entries on our rap sheets. We’ll enjoy the bowl games more and eat our black-eyed peas contentedly.

That hardly leads us to propose a toast to the COVID-19 virus or slacken our desire to see it vaccinated into the footnotes of history.

We only wish there were also a vaccine to prevent drunken driving, which is unsafe, unnecessary and extraordinarily expensive for those who wind up in jail.

If you’re going out on the town to ring in the new year, maintain an appropriate distance from other revelers, take plenty of breaks from the dance floor to wash your hands and wear a mask, perhaps one with spangles for the occasion.

And don’t try to drive home drunk. We don’t need a rash of drunken driving to ring out a year lousy with other plagues.

