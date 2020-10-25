Tulsa World editorial: OSSAA process of rolling out pandemic playoff rules fails the transparency test

Why the secrecy? Wouldn’t it give the public and the press a better idea of the issues involved, if they could see the coaches’ discussion? Wouldn’t the coaches think twice about making an argument that wouldn’t set well with parents or taxpayers, if they knew the press was watching? Since OSSAA relies on the funding and cooperation of public schools, shouldn’t it strive to be fully transparent with its processes?

Remember, the law doesn’t just say OSSAA’s policy must apply the Open Meeting Act to its board meetings, although that’s how it was taken into the association’s policy. The law says the association’s policy must apply those standards to all meetings.

Whether the meeting involved was within the boundaries of the law is probably a question for lawyers and judges, but we say it fails the spirit of the law and the transparency standard.

OSSAA, a 109-year-old private association that taps into public money and sets policy for public school children, needs to be fully transparent or its public benefactors should consider whether it is in the public’s interest.

