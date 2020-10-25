Tulsa World editorial: OSSAA process of rolling out pandemic playoff rules fails the transparency test

Last Monday, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association opened state football playoff eligibility to any school that wants to play, regardless of their record.
It was a difficult choice forced by the realities of game cancellations during a pandemic, and we won’t second guess it.
We do however ask why the process of rolling out the decision was made in an atmosphere of secrecy that violates the spirit of Oklahoma’s transparency laws.
In 2014, the Legislature approved a law forbidding public schools from being members of any school athletic association that doesn’t have a written policy requiring “all meetings of the association to be open and conducted in a manner consistent with the provisions of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act....”
OSSAA responded with a policy that makes meetings of its board of directors open except when considering the sort of things exempted by the Open Meeting Act.
But when OSSAA rolled out its football championship plan to coaches on Tuesday, it did so in a meeting that specifically excluded the public and press. The press was briefed on the plan after the coaches’ meeting ended.
Why the secrecy? Wouldn’t it give the public and the press a better idea of the issues involved, if they could see the coaches’ discussion? Wouldn’t the coaches think twice about making an argument that wouldn’t set well with parents or taxpayers, if they knew the press was watching? Since OSSAA relies on the funding and cooperation of public schools, shouldn’t it strive to be fully transparent with its processes?
Remember, the law doesn’t just say OSSAA’s policy must apply the Open Meeting Act to its board meetings, although that’s how it was taken into the association’s policy. The law says the association’s policy must apply those standards to all meetings.
Whether the meeting involved was within the boundaries of the law is probably a question for lawyers and judges, but we say it fails the spirit of the law and the transparency standard.
OSSAA, a 109-year-old private association that taps into public money and sets policy for public school children, needs to be fully transparent or its public benefactors should consider whether it is in the public’s interest.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!