Tulsa World editorial: Oklahoma's fight against COVID-19 is going the wrong direction, and you can do something about that

Personal distancing protects you and others. If you are in a place where there are other people, try to stay at least 6 feet away. If you can’t keep that distance, your mask becomes all the more critical.

Hand-washing is a habit we all should have learned from our mothers, but the pandemic makes it urgent and requires that we do it more frequently and thoroughly. Use hot water. Use soap. Use time.

We appreciate the transparent message of concern from Saint Francis and the reminders that we all have a critical role in public health.

The medical center didn’t say so, but we will: The state is going to the wrong direction. The state reported 22 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a record. The rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 1,256. The state’s COVID-19 statistics remain among the worst in the nation.

The public policy implications are clear: Gov. Kevin Stitt needs to order a tailored statewide mask mandate. Local suburbs should realize that their residents are the ones filling local hospitals and respond by requiring masks in public places as Tulsa already has.

But even if all that happens, the onus will be on individuals to do the right thing.