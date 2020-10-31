Tulsa World editorial: Oklahoma's fight against COVID-19 is going the wrong direction, and you can do something about that

We’re headed in the wrong direction.
That was the simple, true and — when you’re talking about the delicate balance of hospital resources in a pandemic — concerning message Saint Francis Health System took public Sunday in a large Tulsa World ad.
The ad’s centerpiece was a graphic depicting the number of in-patient COVID-19 patients at the system’s hospitals over the past eight months. The line went quickly from a baseline to 55 in March. A second surge in July peaked at 97. The number of patients fell and rose from there but has gone to new worrisome heights in recent week, topping at 129 last week.
The hospital is at “critical capacity” the ad says.
Jake Henry Jr., president and CEO of Saint Francis, told the Tulsa World’s Corey Jones that hospital personnel are approaching exhaustion and the trend is unsustainable.
The message from the largest health care system in Oklahoma wasn’t meant to provoke the public, but to ask for its help.
There’s something you can do to combat COVID-19. In fact, there are three things you can do: Wear a mask; wash your hands, and watch your distance.
A mask may help you avoid other people’s germs, but it’s critical value is in making it less likely that you will unwittingly infected others. If you don’t think you are infected, wearing a mask is a matter of etiquette, public health and social responsibility. If you know you have COVID-19 or are showing symptoms, your duty is simpler but more critical: Do not go out in public.
Personal distancing protects you and others. If you are in a place where there are other people, try to stay at least 6 feet away. If you can’t keep that distance, your mask becomes all the more critical.
Hand-washing is a habit we all should have learned from our mothers, but the pandemic makes it urgent and requires that we do it more frequently and thoroughly. Use hot water. Use soap. Use time.
We appreciate the transparent message of concern from Saint Francis and the reminders that we all have a critical role in public health.
The medical center didn’t say so, but we will: The state is going to the wrong direction. The state reported 22 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a record. The rolling seven-day average of new cases is at 1,256. The state’s COVID-19 statistics remain among the worst in the nation.
The public policy implications are clear: Gov. Kevin Stitt needs to order a tailored statewide mask mandate. Local suburbs should realize that their residents are the ones filling local hospitals and respond by requiring masks in public places as Tulsa already has.
But even if all that happens, the onus will be on individuals to do the right thing.
The doctors and nurses at Saint Francis and other local hospitals are the front line of defense in the COVID-19 challenge, but the battle will be won on the home front.
