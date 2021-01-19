Tulsa World editorial: Oklahoma vaccine rollout confusing and leaves at-risk residents behind

Oklahoma’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been confusing and unorganized. We fear at-risk residents are not being well served by a system that ought to be protecting them.
Elderly residents are frustrated with the process, which emphasizes technology over human effort. The most common complaint is that the state’s system registers patients, but never has available appointment times.
The pandemic has unveiled large technology gaps among low-income, rural and older populations.
Making the vaccine distribution worse are seeing young, healthy people — who are not working in frontline health, emergency or direct classroom jobs — showing off their vaccination records on social media when at-risk individuals are still waiting.
Oklahomans were instructed to call 211 for help, but the state did not adequately staff the system or provide those workers the power to make vaccine appointments. The system can only offer advice and comfort.
Once residents manage to figure out the app, all appointments are full, setting off an Easter egg hunt for vaccines — at-risk Oklahomans driving long distrances in search of inoculation.
The state hasn’t ancticipated vaccine supply and demand well. While some counties, including Tulsa, were still making their way through the top priority group, others had enough vaccine to move to the lower groups quickly.
The state’s distribution plan has been fraught with problems from the start, as counties initially set up differing appointment signups.
These problems aren’t unique to Oklahoma. Last week in Texas, health officials told everyone in Austin who had an appointment to show up at the civic center between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Hudreds of people showed up at noon, wanting to be at the front of the line, which quickly stretched out the door and down the block.
Botched federal level preparation caused part of this breakdown. But, state officials should have been better prepared.
A vaccine was expected by early January, yet communication about priority groups shifted and a distribution plan was unknown until just a couple of weeks ago.
This poor system occurs while Oklahoma COVID-19 test positivity leads the nation and death toll nearing 3,000. If pandemic numbers weren’t so urgent in the state — if Gov. Kevin Stitt had properly helped keep pandemic numbers low by implementing a statewide mask mandate, for example — the issue would have a good deal less urgency.
When you need to vaccinate the entire population quickly in priority order, some hiccups are inevitable, and Oklahomans are willing to extend a little grace to the people in charge. But it needs to get better.
