Tulsa World editorial: Oklahoma vaccine rollout confusing and leaves at-risk residents behind

The state hasn’t ancticipated vaccine supply and demand well. While some counties, including Tulsa, were still making their way through the top priority group, others had enough vaccine to move to the lower groups quickly.

The state’s distribution plan has been fraught with problems from the start, as counties initially set up differing appointment signups.

These problems aren’t unique to Oklahoma. Last week in Texas, health officials told everyone in Austin who had an appointment to show up at the civic center between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Hudreds of people showed up at noon, wanting to be at the front of the line, which quickly stretched out the door and down the block.

Botched federal level preparation caused part of this breakdown. But, state officials should have been better prepared.

A vaccine was expected by early January, yet communication about priority groups shifted and a distribution plan was unknown until just a couple of weeks ago.