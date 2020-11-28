Tulsa World editorial: Oklahoma’s election system made us proud, but we can make it even better

We like a plan by Rep. Regina Goodwin to give people a chance to correct minor technical mistakes in mailed-in absentee ballots.
Like Tulsa County Republican Chairman Bob Jack, who supports the Goodwin plan in concept, we recognize that there may be logistical challenges involved in making it work, but we think they can be overcome in the interest of protecting voters’ right to be heard.
The mistakes involved in flawed mailed-in ballots aren't malevolent efforts at fraud but minor failures to meet bureaucratic standards, such as forgetting to sign an affidavit or submitting a photo identification that is expired. The rules have purposes, but the state’s interest should be in fulfilling the requirements not disqualifying voters.
About 1% of mail-in ballots received in this month's presidential election were rejected for one reason or another, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman told the Tulsa World's Barbara Hoberock.
The key is to allowing voters to "cure" such mistakes is recognizing the problems early and alerting the voters quickly. That requires accuracy and efficiency, which are the hallmarks of Oklahoma's election system.
No one is asking for any special privileges here. Voters who show up at the polls with expired ID cards aren't denied the right to vote, but are given a fair chance to find a valid ID or cast a provisional ballot. There's no reason that same courtesy shouldn't be extended to those who vote by mail.
While we support Goodwin's proposal, we quickly point out that it is not the top priority for improving Oklahoma's absentee voting process.
More pressing is the need to end the requirement that mail-in voters get their ballots notarized.
In the press of the pandemic, the Oklahoma Legislature approved a temporary exemption from the requirement so long as the voters submitted a copy of a valid photo ID. The exemption, which was only good for 2020, worked without problem or fraud, and there's no legitimate reason not to make it permanent. If the Legislature fails to act, mail-in voters will be forced back into a system that was needlessly difficult and, in a pandemic, dangerous.
We were proud of Oklahoma's election system in November. While other states were painfully slowed by inefficiency and rules that seemed designed to inhibit progress, our state was fast, organized, accurate and verifiable.
None of that need be sacrificed with a few important changes designed to continue public health protections for voters and protect the rights of all citizens to be part of the process.
