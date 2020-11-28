Tulsa World editorial: Oklahoma’s election system made us proud, but we can make it even better

We like a plan by Rep. Regina Goodwin to give people a chance to correct minor technical mistakes in mailed-in absentee ballots.

Like Tulsa County Republican Chairman Bob Jack, who supports the Goodwin plan in concept, we recognize that there may be logistical challenges involved in making it work, but we think they can be overcome in the interest of protecting voters’ right to be heard.

The mistakes involved in flawed mailed-in ballots aren't malevolent efforts at fraud but minor failures to meet bureaucratic standards, such as forgetting to sign an affidavit or submitting a photo identification that is expired. The rules have purposes, but the state’s interest should be in fulfilling the requirements not disqualifying voters.

About 1% of mail-in ballots received in this month's presidential election were rejected for one reason or another, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman told the Tulsa World's Barbara Hoberock.

The key is to allowing voters to "cure" such mistakes is recognizing the problems early and alerting the voters quickly. That requires accuracy and efficiency, which are the hallmarks of Oklahoma's election system.