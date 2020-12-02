Tulsa World editorial: No need to take chances by bringing infected children into schools

It’s a bold, and dubious, experiment for the Oklahoma State Department of Health to allow school districts to quarantine students exposed to COVID-19 in classrooms.
At least one district, Mustang, has already approved a pilot project allowing infected or potentially infected students to be on campus in a tightly controlled environment.
The change from the mandated two-week quarantine at home after an exposure is limited from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23. It’s a short time that could cause long-term consequences.
The option comes after an 85% growth in new cases since early October among children 5-14, according to an analysis from Tulsa World reporter Curtis Killman. This age group outpaces all the others in new COVID-19 rates.
In-school quarantine includes constant adult supervision, rapid testing ability, seclusion in a designated area away from non-exposed people and social distancing within the room.
It turns a classroom into a nurse’s office, with educators put in a health care role.
A great frustration in the pandemic has been the disruption of education to school-aged children. Families and students are struggling in distance and virtual learning.
Too many children are in homes without enough food, internet access or academic supports. It’s a complex social problem pre-dating the pandemic.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has made a goal to return students to in-person learning but has done little to improve conditions allowing this to happen.
State officials have pushed decision-making to the local levels, now including a possibility of makeshift quarantine classrooms.
In-school quarantines present more questions and dangerous scenarios than solutions.
How will schools keep exposed students away from others while in transit, whether on a bus, walking to school or being dropped off at the front schoolhouse door?
What about other shared spaces like hallways, restrooms and playground equipment? Are there teachers and staff willing to take on this type of work and potential exposure?
Tulsa moved to the third tier of the four-stage state hospital surge plan over Thanksgiving. Public health and hospital officials are bracing for a surge in December. On Monday, Tulsa Public Schools made the painful decision to return all students to distance learning starting Wednesday and through winter break.
Oklahoma’s infection rate, hospitalizations and deaths are not getting better.
The good news is that three vaccines show promise and should be available early next year. With masks, physical distance and hand washing, the spread could be slowed.
Now is not the time to take chances with COVID-19 in classrooms.
