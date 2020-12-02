Tulsa World editorial: No need to take chances by bringing infected children into schools

A great frustration in the pandemic has been the disruption of education to school-aged children. Families and students are struggling in distance and virtual learning.

Too many children are in homes without enough food, internet access or academic supports. It’s a complex social problem pre-dating the pandemic.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has made a goal to return students to in-person learning but has done little to improve conditions allowing this to happen.

State officials have pushed decision-making to the local levels, now including a possibility of makeshift quarantine classrooms.

In-school quarantines present more questions and dangerous scenarios than solutions.

How will schools keep exposed students away from others while in transit, whether on a bus, walking to school or being dropped off at the front schoolhouse door?

What about other shared spaces like hallways, restrooms and playground equipment? Are there teachers and staff willing to take on this type of work and potential exposure?