Tulsa World editorial: New FOP leadership needs new tack in dealing with city councilors

Tulsa World reporter Kevin Canfield’s recent report on how the local Fraternal Order of Police has used money and politics in apparently attempts to lean on city councilors is troubling.
Even if you discount some of the instances cited — and we don’t — the aggregate is convincing. There’s so much smoke in the air, there must be fire.
The FOP is a powerful political force in Tulsa politics.
The great majority of that political power is legitimate. The FOP can speak for universally accepted goals: peaceful streets, rule of law and life without fear. The vast majority of Tulsans want a robust, well-paid, well-trained, well-regulated police force that works to prevent and solve crimes without impinging on anyone’s civil rights, and the FOP should present itself as the means of those ends.
There’s nothing wrong with FOP members campaigning for or against political candidates and even using its financial resources in those efforts, so long as the only expectations are a fair hearing and good judgment.
But the story cited examples when the FOP seemed to go beyond those legitimate bounds.
City Councilor Lori Decter Wright’s story of an FOP leader presenting her with a $1,000 check immediately after her inauguration, purportedly for a campaign that was over and had no debt, but, in fact, made out to her personally is very suspicious.
The tactics used against City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, the wife of a police officer and someone whose constituents cry out for protection, have been wrong and shameful.
Hall-Harper and others on the council rightly have demanded police accountability and independent oversight — as do we — but the FOP’s wrath against her has been disproportionate.
Councilor Connie Dodson was so disturbed by an FOP leaders’ demand that she repudiate a Hispanic constituent that she took the issue to the Tulsa Police internal affairs unit.
In sum, we don’t think the FOP has represented Tulsa police well in the political sphere, which undermines the position of all police officers.
As a bargaining unit backed by the state’s binding arbitration law, the FOP has been quite successful at increasing police salaries and benefits, and, for many officers, that’s good enough, but it shouldn’t be.
The political voice of the FOP shouldn’t be left to a small number of malcontents and partisans. There’s more success to be found in the middle of the political spectrum than on the fringe, as the most recent round of city elections have demonstrated.
The FOP is under new leadership. We hope that means it will take a new middle path of accountability, transparency and good compensation. The FOP’s legitimate arguments and tools are sufficient. Coercive measures are unneeded and put the public credibility of the police at risk.
