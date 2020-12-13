Tulsa World editorial: New FOP leadership needs new tack in dealing with city councilors

The tactics used against City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, the wife of a police officer and someone whose constituents cry out for protection, have been wrong and shameful.

Hall-Harper and others on the council rightly have demanded police accountability and independent oversight — as do we — but the FOP’s wrath against her has been disproportionate.

Councilor Connie Dodson was so disturbed by an FOP leaders’ demand that she repudiate a Hispanic constituent that she took the issue to the Tulsa Police internal affairs unit.

In sum, we don’t think the FOP has represented Tulsa police well in the political sphere, which undermines the position of all police officers.

As a bargaining unit backed by the state’s binding arbitration law, the FOP has been quite successful at increasing police salaries and benefits, and, for many officers, that’s good enough, but it shouldn’t be.

The political voice of the FOP shouldn’t be left to a small number of malcontents and partisans. There’s more success to be found in the middle of the political spectrum than on the fringe, as the most recent round of city elections have demonstrated.