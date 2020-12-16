Tulsa World editorial: Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden ... and why that's more than just a gracious -- if overdue --concession

All loyal Americans — Republicans, Democrats and independents — should take encouragement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulating Democrat Joe Biden Tuesday on his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

McConnell also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, noting she will be the first female vice president in U.S. history.

While he was careful to compliment President Donald Trump on his four years in office, McConnell called Biden the president-elect and spoke of the issue as decided.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

Every American should celebrate McConnell’s statement not just because it was gracious concession in a divisive time, but because it seems to signal that the master of the Senate will not allow some sort of last-ditch effort to derail a Biden victory with Congressional rejection of the duly certified electors.