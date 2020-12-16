Tulsa World editorial: Mitch McConnell congratulates Biden ... and why that's more than just a gracious -- if overdue --concession

All loyal Americans — Republicans, Democrats and independents — should take encouragement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulating Democrat Joe Biden Tuesday on his victory in the 2020 presidential election.
McConnell also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, noting she will be the first female vice president in U.S. history.
While he was careful to compliment President Donald Trump on his four years in office, McConnell called Biden the president-elect and spoke of the issue as decided.
“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result,” McConnell said. “But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”
Every American should celebrate McConnell’s statement not just because it was gracious concession in a divisive time, but because it seems to signal that the master of the Senate will not allow some sort of last-ditch effort to derail a Biden victory with Congressional rejection of the duly certified electors.
Such an effort is possible from die-hard Trump supporters in Congress when the Electoral College results are officially counted next month. If the usually pro forma acceptance of state electors is challenged in Congress, it could set up hours of debate over the legitimacy of the election.
Such efforts are doomed to failure, but would continue the false and destabilizing narrative that the election was stolen from Trump through massive, nationwide voting fraud.
McConnell’s comments didn’t say he’d kill any such effort in a Republican-controlled Senate, but we read his comments certainly suggest as much.
His congratulations to Biden were also the appropriate (if overdue) thing for the highest-ranking congressional leader of the party leaving the White House to do after a presidential election.
The tradition of peaceful, orderly transfer of power from one party to another is the hallmark of American democracy. The 2020 election was fairly close and bitterly fought, but it’s over, and McConnell’s Tuesday comments communicated that throughout Washington.
Republican members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation should take note of the majority leader’s efforts, and do likewise.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!