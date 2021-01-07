Tulsa World editorial: Members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation must answer for their actions after American democracy is challenged

Hern called the rioting criminal and dangerous, but he persisted in efforts to delay the Electoral College process under the false premise that there were legitimate voting irregularities to be investigated.

“The sanctity of our elections is critical to the function of our government,” Hern said. We agree. We wish his actions matched that language.

Cole said he objected to the Electoral College process on behalf of his constituents.

“The voters I represent are not concerned about the fairness of elections in Oklahoma. However, they are concerned about fairness and transparency in other states,” he said.

Rep. Cole, your duty as a congressman is to represent and lead. When some of your constituents tell you to defy your constitutional duties, you have to tell them no.

Like the others, Bice did not condone the rioting and said she wasn’t trying to overturn the election.

“Let me be clear — my vote represented my desire to ensure the security of elections across the country, not to overturn an election,” Bice said.