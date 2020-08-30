Tulsa World editorial: Mayor G.T. Bynum's reelection challenge -- we love Tulsa so much that we would not have it remain as it is

Congratulations to Mayor G.T. Bynum on his Tuesday reelection.
District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper, District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick and District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee were also won reelection and local businessman Jayme Fowler took the open District 9 seat. Congratulations all.
Bynum got 52% of the vote, enough to avoid a run-off in November. His next closest competitor, community activist Greg Robinson, got 29% of the vote.
If Bynum takes comfort in a 23 percentage point margin, he shouldn't.
We read his win as an endorsement of his middle-path, data-driven leadership. But there is little doubt that Robinson tapped into legitimate discontents in the Tulsa political scene.
For his second term to be successful, Bynum must independently and fearlessly champion Tulsa's public health and make sure that effort is not bounded by southside ZIP codes, continue the city's positive economic growth and make sure it is shared throughout the city, champion police reform and bring a real sense of equity and justice to the city.
That's no small agenda anytime. Doing it amid a pandemic is a herculean challenge.
Politicians are notorious for kicking the can down the road, but Bynum faces an unavoidable final exam on the issue of race relations. Next Memorial Day weekend, the city will humbly face the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The world will look to our city and demand to know how it is different than the boom town that failed to protect the lives and property of its Black citizens in 1921, how we have grown from the tragedy — how have we made Tulsa a city where Black Lives Matter.
If the best answer we have is that we have lowered the 14-year life expectancy gap between north and south Tulsa to a 10-year gap, we will have fallen short of the mark.
We believe in Tulsa. It's a still young, energetic city that can and does solve big problems. We love Tulsa so much that we would not have it remain as it is. We demand a better, more inclusive and equitable city.
That is Bynum's challenge in his next four years.
